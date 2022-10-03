The United States returns to Cuba those involved in the robbery of a boat in El Mariel

The United States repatriated several Cubans involved in the robbery of a boat in El Mariel, to emigrate to the northern country. This was reported by local media in Florida, according to which a part of this group was repatriated on Friday.

The rest appear to be in Coast Guard custody. That is why his relatives fear that his “repatriation is imminent”.

The Florida channel América Tevé stated that “the relatives are desperate after receiving confirmation from the authorities that those who stole the boat in Cuba are in the custody of the Coast Guard but could be returned to the island.”

In this regard, Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart expressed his concern about possible reprisals in Cuba. Through social networks, he indicated that he expects a proper handling of this case by the US authorities.

Emigration to the United States continues, and so do repatriations

Emigration to the United States does not stop, and with different means Cubans try to reach its shores. This was the case even under the battering of the recent Hurricane Ian.

At the beginning of September, a group of 22 Cubans stole a state boat from the port of Mariel, and headed north. The island’s border guards were unable to reach him, and they transmitted the information to the United States Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of Cuban rafters from the United States continued in the last week. This was reported by the Coast Guard of that country in a statement.

“The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance crew repatriated 120 Cubans to Cuba on Friday, after several interdictions on the Florida coast during Hurricane Ian,”

Capt. Robert Kinsey of the Seventh Coast Guard District noted in the briefing that an unseaworthy vessel was sunk while they searched for 17 suspected shipwrecks.

“We can only pray that our crews find them so that their families and loved ones can rest. Our air and surface crews are on patrol and are vigilant to prevent illegal and unsafe ventures,” Kinsey said.