The United States sanctioned the developers of the Sputnik vaccine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine progresses, sanctions and economic restrictions are increased imposed by the members of NATO on the government of Vladimir Putin. The economic siege on Russian institutions and companies is spreading, and It opens up questions about what will happen to the distribution and marketing of the Sputnik V vaccine. How much will the restrictions have on the supplies needed for production?

In the last few hours, the United States Department of the Treasury prohibited Americans from conducting transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. President Joe Biden had ordered last week to the secretary of the Treasury to impose blocking sanctions total to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As explained by the White House, “this is a state-owned financial entity that functions as a sovereign wealth fund and attracts capital; its goal is to attract capital to the Russian economy in high-growth, high-tech sectors.”

Following those instructions, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC, for its acronym in English) which depends on the US Department of the Treasury, sanctioned the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), with exposure to the US financial system and its chief executive officer (CEO), Kirill Dmitriev.

“ Putin and his inner circle have long relied on RDIF and Dmitriev to raise funds abroad, including in the United States . By further restricting these individuals and entities from the US financial system, The United States continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to support Ukraineimposing costs on Putin’s inner circle or those connected to Putin and his election for war, and prevent the Putin regime from increasing its capital to finance its invasion of Ukraine and other priorities ”, expressed the US Department of the Treasury, through a statement published on its website.

With the recent economic sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the question mark from How much will the blockade affect the supply of supplies and the production of doses in Russia? and its consequent international distribution. It also remains to be determined whether these restrictions may affect the provision of the active component with which the national company Laboratorios Richmond packages the formula in the country. Until now, the distribution and commercialization of the Sputnik vaccine in Argentina follows the scheduled course.

As for the doses that Argentina expects to receive, of the original contract signed with the Russian authorities for some 30 million vaccines against the coronavirusyet 9,020,665 doses of the Sputnik vaccine remain to be received. The Ministry of Health of Argentina estimated to receive them in the first quarter of this year.

Russia was one of the first countries in the world to develop a coronavirus vaccine by launching Sputnik V in August 2020 and the formula developed by the Gamaleya Institute is used in more than 70 countries around the world.

However, until now it has not been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or by the regulatory authorities of the European Union.. A situation that caused inconveniences in millions of people who are unable to enter destinations that require a complete vaccination schedule with a formula endorsed, at least, by an international health agency.

In December 2021, the executive director of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, announced that the Russian formula would be effective against the Omicron variant and that it was in “good negotiations” with the WHO. Dmitriev spoke with Infobae in December about the scope of Russian development in the face of new variants and about the imminent authorization by the WHO and said: “Our Ministry of Health is working very closely with the World Health Organization ( WHO)”.

However, the invasion of Ukraine completely changed the world chessboard, and now it remains to be seen how economic sanctions impact to the developers of the vaccine and to the possible authorization of Sputnik by the WHO.

