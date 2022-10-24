The United States sanctioned the Nicaraguan Directorate of Mines and an adviser to Daniel Ortega

Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega

USA sanctioned this Monday the General Directorate of Mines of Nicaragua Already Lenin Cernaadvisor to the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, in retaliation for the imprisonment of political prisoners in the Central American country.

The president of United States, Joe Bidenalso signed a new executive order that allows his government to expand sanctions against Nicaraguareported the Treasury Department in a statement.

The General Directorate of Mines, attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Nicaraguahas been used by the Ortega dictatorship to manage the mining sector, circumventing the sanctions that the US imposed last June on the state company Nicaraguan Mining Company (Enimines).

The US Treasury accuses the Nicaraguan authorities of using the proceeds of the production Y gold sale to “oppress the Nicaraguan people” and even “support the invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia”.

Biden’s decision to focus on the Nicaraguan gold industry could deprive the Ortega government of one of its main sources of financing. Gold was the main export of the country in 2020 and the country, already the largest producer of the precious metal in Central America, seeks to double production in the next five years.

For its part, cerna He is considered a “close confidant” of Ortegainvolved in numerous cases of murders and of tortures when he was head of state security in the 1980s, it insured the Treasury.

Cerna, who has been sanctioned for being an official of the Nicaraguan dictatorship, was allegedly involved in the murder in 1979 of colonel Paul Emilio Salazarchief of the presidential guard of the Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza (1974-1979).

As a result of Treasury sanctions, there are blocked all properties and any transaction under US law of the General Directorate of Mines and Cerna.

The executive order signed by Biden also gives the Treasury the authority to sanction other people linked to the sector of the Prayed in Nicaragua and to prohibit US investment in other sectors of the Nicaraguan economy.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, brian nelsonattacked in a statement against “the regime’s repeated attacks against democracy and against members of civil society, as well as the unjustified detention of political prisoners.”

Today’s is the latest and perhaps the most aggressive measure by the United States to punish the former Sandinista guerrilla leader for his continued attacks against democracy and human rights (REUTERS / Leah Millis)

With the new provisions, the United States “can and will use every tool to deny the regime the resources it needs to continue undermining democratic institutions,” he said.

Today’s is the latest and perhaps the most aggressive measure by the United States to punish the former Sandinista guerrilla leader for his continued attacks against the democracy and the human rights in the Central American country and for its cooperation in security matters with Russia.

Previous sanctions have gone against Ortegaagainst his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and against family members and close associates. But neither measure has affected the power of the president, whose most recent target has been the Catholic Church. In August, Nicaraguan security forces raided the residence of a bishop, arresting him and other members of the clergy.

Monday’s actions could herald the start of a new offensive against the Nicaraguan economy, an action that the Biden administration has so far been reluctant to take so as not to aggravate the economic hardship of the Central American country and not provoke more emigration. So far this year, United States border agents have found Nicaraguans at the borders on 134,000 occasions, almost triple the number of all of 2021.

At the same time, frustration has grown in Washington over the way in which Nicaragua’s economic elites have remained silent in the face of the Ortega regime’s repression.

(With information from EFE and AP)

