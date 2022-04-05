The United States seizes the yacht of a Russian oligarch in Spain

Palma de Mallorca – The US government on Monday seized a yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to the Russian president. Vladimir Putinthe first government sanctions implementation initiative to “seize and freeze” giant ships and other assets of Russian elites.

US federal agents and the Spanish Civil Guard entered the Royal Navy of the port of Palma de Mallorca, capital of the Balearic Islands, Spain, in the Mediterranean Sea. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police officers entering and exiting the ship in the morning.

Two people with knowledge of the matter confirmed the seizure on condition of anonymity. A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed that agents from the Spanish body and the FBI were searching the boat, and said that more details would be published later.

A Civil Guard officer told the AP that the immobilized yacht is the Tango, 254 feet long and flying the flag of the Cook Islands. The portal Superyachtfan.coma specialist that follows the largest and most exclusive recreational boats in the world, estimates its value at $120 million.

The yacht is among the assets tied to Victor Vekselberga billionaire and close ally of President Putin.

Vekselberg heads Renova Group, a Moscow-based conglomerate with interests in metals, mining, technology and other sectors, according to US Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg’s assets in the United States have been frozen, and US companies are barred from doing business with him or his organizations.

It is the first time the US government has seized an oligarch’s yacht since Attorney General Merrick Garland and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen formed a special force known as REPO – an acronym for Russian elites, proxies and oligarchs – in an effort to implement sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

Vekselberg has long-standing ties to the United States, where he has a permanent residence permit and homes in New York and Connecticut. The Ukrainian-born tycoon built his fortune in the aluminum and oil sectors after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Vekselberg was also questioned in the investigation of the special investigator Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, and has worked closely with his American cousin, Andrew Interwho runs New York-based investment firm Columbus Nova.

Alexei Mordashov is identified as the richest man in Russia, with a fortune of about $30 billion. (Antonio Calani)

The Stella Maris yacht, owned by Rashid Sardarov, a Russian billionaire oil and gas tycoon who is yet to be among the Kremlin-aligned oligarchs sanctioned by the US. (Colleen Barry)

French authorities have seized the yacht Amore Vero, linked to Igor Sechin, an ally of Vladimir Putin who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft, in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat. (Bishr Eltoni)

Italian financial police next to the Lady M yacht, owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, docked in the port of Imperia, Italy. (Antonio Calani)

European governments are mobilizing against Russian oligarchs to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin. (Antonio Calani)

The move comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Antonio Calani)

French officials said the crew of the Amore Vero was preparing for an urgent departure when they arrived, although repairs were still underway. (Douane Francaise)

The yacht “Lena”, of the Russian Gennady Timchenko. (The Associated Press)

Vekselberg and Intrater became persons of interest in the Mueller investigation when the adult film star’s attorney, stormy danielspublished a document according to which a payment of $500,000 for the actress not to speak to the press was arranged through Columbus Nova and a front company created by the personal lawyer of donald trump, Michael Cohen.

Columbus Nova denied that Vekselberg had played any role in payments to Cohen.

Vekselberg and Intrater met with Cohen at Trump Tower, one of several meetings between members of Trump’s inner circle and influential Russians during the 2016 campaign and transition.

The 64-year-old tycoon founded the Renova Group more than three decades ago. The group has a majority stake in United Co. Rusal, Russia’s largest aluminum producer, among other investments.

The United States first sanctioned Vekselberg in 2018 and again in March this year, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began. Vekselberg has also been sanctioned by the British authorities.

The White House has noted that many allied countries, including Germany, Britain, France and Italy, among others, work to collect and share information on sanctioned Russians. In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden he warned the oligarchs that the United States and its European allies “will find and confiscate your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private planes.”