The United States trains Dominican military

Members of the Unit of Special Counterterrorism Command the Ministry of Defence (UCT-MIDE) from the Dominican Republic are being trained by instructors from the Seventh Group of the Special Forces Command attached to the Southern Command the army from the United States.

The purpose of the training is to raise the level of intelligence and response of the members of the Counterterrorism Unit of the MIDE, that institution reported in a press release.

The training day is 40 days and usually takes place twice a year. The preparation takes place in the Military Camp August 16 of the First Brigade of the armyin the Sierra Prieta mountain, Monte Plata province, and at the Las Calderas Naval Base, in Bani, Peravia province.

The military they receive training on how to handle explosives, target shooting, weapon transition, pistol and rifle magazine changes, forward and side shooting on the move, close combat, precision shooting, night shooting, and combat lane or stress lane.

Lieutenant Colonel Melvin René Jiménez Bournigal, director of the UCT-MIDE, reported that since the creation of this unit in 1982, the link has been maintained with the instructors of the Seventh Group of the Special Forces Command attached to the Southern Command of the army from the United States.