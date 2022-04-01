The United States welcomes Puerto Rican Gabriel “Gabi” García with open arms | Volleyball

USA Volleyball welcomed the new member of its program; the Puerto Rican Gabriel “Gabi” García Fernández.

The president and executive director of the American federation, Jamie Davis, acknowledged that they are happy with the addition of the young player to their national program, so they are looking for ways to support him in the near future.

García Fernández received the approval of the change of sports citizenship today by the Executive Committee of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), after an argumentative hearing on Wednesday with the presence of the high command of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation (FPV) who They opposed the change.

“We are excited to welcome Gabi Garcia to the ‘Team USA’ family… We look forward to integrating him into the team and investing in his athletic and personal development for years to come,” Davis said in written statements sent to THE SPOKESPERSON.

“When Gabi communicated to us his desire to request a transfer, I provided him with my support since he complied with the FIVB rules”, he explained.

The 23-year-old attacker will not be able to see action with the US national team until March 2024, when he will complete a two-year period required by the FIVB for those who change the country they represent internationally.

“As a US citizen, a resident of Utah since 2019, and a standout Brigham Young University player, Gabi fully complies with her transfer to USA Volleyball in accordance with FIVB regulations,” Davis commented.

García Fernández now ceases his participation with the Puerto Rican sextet three years after his debut, at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.