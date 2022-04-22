The United States will continue to ask tourists for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) USA to be continue asking tourists who enter through the borders with Mexico and Canada the certificate of vaccination updated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release posted on social media, the DHS of USA explained that to be continue requesting the certificate of vaccination COVID-19 to tourists traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons, but will not apply to legal residents.

To be continue requesting certificate

The DHS of USA said to be continue asking tourists for the certificate of vaccination COVID-19 to enter the country. Photo: Shutterstock.

“Vaccines, the most effective measure to protect against serious illness or death”

He added that the doses delay transmission and reduce the probability of new variants.

before entering USAthe foreign tourist will verbally certify his state of vaccination before the immigration authority, and the certificate will have to confirm immunization with one of the vaccines endorsed by the Government of that country.

“(President Joe) Biden and (Vice President Kamala) Harris are committed to protecting public health, facilitating trade and travel for economic security. I know to be continue asking tourists (their certificate of vaccination) against COVID-19, who provide the corresponding proof”. Alejandro N. Mayorkas, head of the DHS.

Vaccination COVID-19

The DHS of USA warned in its statement that the foregoing is subject to change without prior notice, depending on the epidemiological context that governs, in this case mainly, with its neighbors to the north and south, which are Canada and Mexico.