The United States will help immigrants with Green Cards to apply for American citizenship

American Citizenship Day is this September 17 and will be celebrated in the United States with a national day. It will consist of an alliance between the Association of Immigration Lawyers (AILA) and civil organizations to help immigrants with Green Cards.It is a joint effort to support immigrants in their efforts to apply for citizenship in various states of that country. AILA is calling all the law firms that exist in the nation to join in this effort.

For this task, AILA is supported by the Educational Fund of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO). Another important group that has joined the effort is the National Association for New Americans (NPNA).

It is also expected that the success of the day will contribute to the university of the law career, as well as translators. Residents will have in them one more support in their aspirations to obtain citizenship. Law experts from Florida, Washington, Chicago, California, New Jersey and Texas have confirmed their presence for the next day 17.

Millions of people await the benefits

The procedures in the office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to naturalize are cumbersome. The supervision of a specialist in immigration law is necessary, because it provides a guarantee in the achievement of the objective.

It has been reported through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that 9.2 million immigrants have the possibility of achieving American citizenship. A status that confers the benefits of the right to vote, travel with a United States passport and better occupations.

Every year, American Citizenship Day is prepared and celebrated in the country of stars and stripes. The intention is to lend a hand to the resident immigrant and the holder of a Green Card so that they can obtain their nationality.