The United States will no longer apply the health rule for covid-19 that it used to expel migrants – Prensa Libre

“After considering the current public health conditions and the greater availability of means to combat covid-19, such as vaccines and treatments, the CDC has determined that the order that suspended the right of immigrants to enter the United States already It is not necessary”, indicates the text.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published this Friday a notice to inform of the rescission of this rule on that date to have time to implement “mitigation protocols against covid-19”.

Title 42 was activated by the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) shortly after the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and until now has been maintained by the Government of his successor, Joe Biden.

By virtue of this extraordinary rule, the US has carried out more than 1.7 million expulsions of migrants expressly and without offering them the possibility of requesting asylum, according to official data from February of this year.

Title 42 is included in the Public Health Act of 1944, which allows the expedited exclusion from the US of any person who may present a risk to the country’s health.

In a statement, the US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, stressed that Title 42 is not a migratory figure, but of public health, which has been used by the CDC “to protect against the spread of a contagious disease”, such as covid.

He anticipated that, while waiting for the norm to cease to apply on May 23, “the DHS will continue to expel single adults and families who are found on the southwest border.”

Mayorkas clarified that, as of that date, the cases of undocumented migrants at the border will be processed based on Title 8, which is the standard norm by which the US carries out deportations.

In this sense, Mayorkas wanted to “make it clear” that those people who cannot show a “legal basis” to stay in the US “will be expelled.”

On Thursday, the White House warned that it will continue to deport migrants who enter the country irregularly, whether or not Title 42 is in force.

“To be clear, people who cross the border without legal authorization will be immediately placed in deportation proceedings and, if they cannot prove their stay in the United States, they will be quickly returned to their countries,” the director said at a press conference. White House Communications Officer Kate Bedingfield.

Biden has come under pressure from Democrats and migrant rights advocates to end the use of Title 42, which his critics say has not contributed to public health and was no longer medically justified when it passed. the worst of the pandemic.

For their part, Republicans have criticized the intention of the Biden government to abandon the use of Title 42 and have warned that such a decision will contribute to increasing the already unprecedented numbers of migrants presenting themselves at the border.