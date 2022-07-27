The United States will not enter a recession, according to President Biden – USA – International

US President Joe Biden He said Monday that he does not expect the United States to enter a recession.within days of knowing, on Thursday, the GDP data for the second quarter.

(You may be interested in: USA: chaos at Dallas airport for a woman who fired shots into the air)

“We will not go into a recession, in my opinion,” Biden told reporters, after first-quarter figures showed a contraction in GDP.

Citing the strength of the labor market, the president said: “We will go from this rapid growth to sustained growth.”

The GDP figures in the second quarter will be known on Thursday and a slight increase is expected, after a negative first quarter (-1.6 percent in annual projection, the preferred measurement in the country, which projects growth to 12 months in the conditions at the time of the study).

If a contraction were to occur, the United States would technically be in a recession, posting two negative quarters.

(Also read: USA: chaos at Dallas airport over woman who fired shots into the air)

Economist Janeth Yellen, 74, is the US Treasury Secretary.

But Biden’s team, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have fanned out in recent days in preparation for the report, reinforcing the signal that the formal definition of a recession is complex and goes beyond simply two quarters of a recession. negative growth.

What is at stake is also winning a political messaging battle with Republicans over how effective Biden’s policies have been in spurring a post-pandemic recovery.

In this sense, the Secretary of the Treasury indicated on Sunday that the US economy is “slowing down”, but maintained that the data does not herald a recession.

“I am not saying that we will definitively avoid a recession, but I believe that there is a way to maintain the strength of the labor market and lower inflation,” he stressed.

(Also: Heat wave hits the United States with temperatures of 37 ° C)

There is a way to maintain the strength of the labor market and lower inflation

For Yellen, a recession “is a general contraction of the economy. And even if (the GDP for the second quarter shows numbers) negative, we will not be in a recession today, ”she insisted.

At the same time, the official said that the world’s largest economy faces risks, including the war in Ukraine and others that could push up food and energy prices. She also listed the slowdown in China on her list.

And it is that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively to try to contain inflation, which marked 9.1% in 12 months to June. The challenge for the Fed is to contain inflation without causing a recession.

*With information from AFP and Bloomberg

More news

USA: which states apply the death penalty and what crimes do they punish?

Woman left her baby alone for six days and found her dead when she returned

Gazprom again reduces gas supply to Europe through Nord Stream