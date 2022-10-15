The United States will not rebuild the famous Puerto Rico radio telescope that collapsed in 2020

On December 1, 2020, the instrument platform of the 305-meter radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed, weighing 900 tons (AFP)

The National Science Foundation of the United States announced this Thursday that it will not rebuild the famous radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which it was one of the largest in the world until it collapsed almost two years ago.

Instead, the agency (NSF) issued an application for the creation of an educational center of $5 million on the site that would promote science, technology, engineering, and math-related programs and partnerships. It also seeks to implement a research and workforce development program, and the center is scheduled to open next year in the mountainous town of Arecibo in the north of the island, where the telescope once stood.

General view of the work to dismantle the old Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico in this satellite image provided by Maxar on February 23, 2021 (REUTERS)

The request does not include operational support for existing site infrastructure that is still in use, including a 12-meter radio telescope or the lidar installationwhich is used to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere to analyze data on cloud cover and precipitation.

Scientists from different parts of the world regretted the decision, after they used the telescope at the Arecibo Observatory for years to search for asteroids, planets, and extraterrestrial life. The 1,000-foot (305-meter) wide antenna was also featured in the film. Contact starring Jodie Foster and in the James Bond film GoldenEye.

Built inside a natural depression in the interior of Puerto Rico, this radio telescope was inaugurated in 1963, after three years of construction work

The reflector dish and 900-ton platform that hangs 130 meters (450 feet) high have enabled scientists to track Earth-bound asteroids, conduct Nobel Prize-winning research, and determine whether a planet is potentially habitable.

“We understand how much the site has meant to the community”said Sean Jones, deputy director of the NSF’s mathematical and physical sciences directorate. “If you’re a radio astronomer, you’ve probably spent some time in your career in Arecibo.”

In addition to the monitoring of near-Earth objects, Arecibo has allowed discoveries such as the orbital period of Mercury was 59 days and not 88 as previously thought, a finding that dates back to 1964

By Dánica Coto (Associated Press)

