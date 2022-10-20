The United States will release 15 million barrels of oil reserves in the face of recent production cuts

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gasoline prices during a speech at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden will announce this Wednesday the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, saying it is possible that there are more cuts this winter, as his administration is rushing to be seen as pulling out all the stops before next month’s midterm elections.

Biden will make remarks Wednesday to announce the withdrawal from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to describe the president’s plans. This completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March that was initially supposed to happen in six months. That has sent the strategic reserve to its lowest level since 1984, in what the administration called a “bridge” until domestic production could be increased. The reserve now contains approximately 400 million barrels of oil.

Biden will also open the door to additional releases this winter in an effort to keep prices low. But administration officials did not detail how much the president would be willing to tap, or how much they want domestic production to increase to end the withdrawals.

The president will also say that the US government will replenish the strategic reserve when oil prices are between $67 and $72 a barrel or less, an offer that administration officials say will support domestic production by ensuring a demand reference level. However, the president is also expected to renew his criticism of profits made by oil companies, repeating a bet made this summer that public condemnation would be more important to these companies than shareholders’ focus on profits.

This marks the continuation of a sea change by Biden, who has tried to move the US away from fossil fuels to identify additional sources of energy for meet US and global supply as a result of disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and production cuts announced by the Saudi-led Oil Cartel.

The possible loss of 2 million barrels per day, 2% of global supply, has prompted the White House to say Saudi Arabia has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising that supply cuts will have consequences that could boost energy prices. The release of 15 million barrels would not cover not even a full day of oil usage in the US, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration could make a decision on future launches within a month, as it requires a month and a half for the government to notify potential buyers.

Biden still faces political obstacles due to gasoline prices. Gasoline was reported to average $3.87 per gallon. That’s down slightly over the past week, but it’s up from a month ago. The recent rise in prices halted the momentum that the president and his fellow Democrats had been seeing in the polls ahead of the November election.

An analysis Monday by ClearView Energy Partners, an independent Washington-based energy research firm, suggested that two states that could decide control of the evenly split Senate, Nevada and Pennsylvania, are sensitive to energy prices. . The analysis pointed out that gasoline prices during the last month were up above the national average in 18 states, which are home to 29 potentially “at risk” House seats.

Even if voters want cheaper gasoline, the expected gains in supply are not materializing due to a weaker global economy. Last week, the US government revised down its forecasts and said that domestic companies they would produce 270,000 barrels per day less in 2023 than forecast in September. World production would be 600,000 barrels per day lower than forecast in September.

Oil extraction pumps operating at sunset in Midland, Texas, USA (REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File)

The hard math for Biden is that oil production has yet to return to its pre-pandemic level of about 13 million barrels a day. It is about a million barrels per day below that level. The oil industry would like the administration to open up more federal land for drilling, approve pipeline construction and reverse its recent changes to raise corporate taxes. The administration counters that the oil industry has thousands of unused federal concessions and says the new permits would take years to produce oil with no impact on current gas prices. Meanwhile, environmental groups have asked Biden to comply a campaign promise block new drilling on federal lands.

Biden has resisted policies favored by US oil producers. Instead, it has sought to drive down prices by freeing oil from the US stockpile, shaming oil companies for their profits and asking for more production from OPEC+ countries that have different geopolitical interests, said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of OPEC. politics, economics and regulatory affairs. at the American Petroleum Institute.

“If they continue to offer the same old supposed solutions, they will continue to get the same old results,” Macchiarola said.

Because fossil fuels lead to carbon emissions, Biden has tried to move away from them altogether with a commitment to zero emissions by 2050. When he discussed that commitment nearly a year ago after the G -20 met in Rome, the president said he also wanted to lower gas prices because at “$3.35 a gallon, it has a profound impact on working-class families just to get to and from work.”

Since Biden spoke of the pain of gasoline at $3.35 a gallon and his hopes of lowering costs, the price has generally risen another 15.5%.

