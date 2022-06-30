News

The United States will significantly increase its military presence in Europe as part of NATO’s rearmament

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 35 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

US and Polish troops

image source, Reuters

Caption,

US President Joe Biden claimed that this is exactly what Russian leader Putin did not want.

The United States will expand its military presence across Europe as part of the new Strategic Concept announced Wednesday by NATO in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the summit being held in Madrid, it was announced that Poland will host a permanent alliance headquarters and will be sent new US warships to Spainfighter planes to the UK and ground troops to Romania.

NATO is today “more necessary now than ever,” said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, from the Spanish capital.

The organization is carrying out his biggest kingarm since the cold wardeclared its general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Supreme Court undermines US fight against climate change | Climate and Environment

6 mins ago

North Korea accuses the US of building an Asian NATO | News

17 mins ago

“I came here at 14 years old, also in a trailer and lost consciousness due to the heat”: the anger and shock in San Antonio, epicenter of the greatest migratory tragedy in the United States

28 mins ago

The Supreme Court enables Biden to end “Remain in Mexico”

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button