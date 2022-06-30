The United States will significantly increase its military presence in Europe as part of NATO’s rearmament

Drafting

June 30, 2022, 01:18 GMT Updated June 30, 2022, 02:09 GMT

image source, Reuters Caption, US President Joe Biden claimed that this is exactly what Russian leader Putin did not want.

The United States will expand its military presence across Europe as part of the new Strategic Concept announced Wednesday by NATO in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the summit being held in Madrid, it was announced that Poland will host a permanent alliance headquarters and will be sent new US warships to Spainfighter planes to the UK and ground troops to Romania.

NATO is today “more necessary now than ever,” said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, from the Spanish capital.

The organization is carrying out his biggest kingarm since the cold wardeclared its general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg.

The new plan, which responds to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, involves more than 300,000 soldiers highly prepared for next year, compared to the current 40,000.

Biden asserted that NATO “will be strengthened in all directions, in all domains: land, air and sea.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Biden, at the NATO summit in Madrid.

The US announcement means it will expand its presence across the continent, although particularly in Eastern Europewhere the new permanent headquarters of the 5th Army Corps will be located.

Biden reiterated the alliance’s commitment to “defend every inch” of its territory.

“We are serious when we say that attacking one is attacking all“, he pointed.

The main new measures are:

Increase the fleet of US naval destroyers in Spain from four to six.

Establish an additional “rotating brigade” in Romania with 3,000 fighters and another 2,000-strong combat team.

Send two more squadrons of F-35 stealth jets to the UK

Strengthen air defense and other capabilities in Germany and Italy.

At the Madrid summit, NATO leaders agreed to accept the hitherto neutral Nordic states into the alliance. Finland and Swedenwhose membership must be ratified by the governments of the 30 member countries.

Biden indicated that this was preciselywhat the russian president did not wantVladimir Putin, and considered his strategy of invading Ukraine a failure.

The NATO secretary general, for his part, explained that Finland and Sweden had been formally invited to join the military alliance, describing it as the “fastest accession process in history”, and wished it to continue to move forward quickly.

The two applicants must now show that they meet NATO standards in politics, law and the armed forces, something that is expected to be relatively straightforward for both Nordic countries.

Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine will be able to continue to count on the alliance’s assistance in the face of Russian aggression for “as long as necessary.”

He added that the Slavic country is fighting for its independence, but also for the values ​​shared with NATO.

As for Russia and China, NATO’s updated 11-page Strategic Concept explains how the alliance views the threats facing Western democracies and how it plans to deal with them.

The Russian Federation, he considers, is the most significant and direct threat for the security of the allies, and for peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

And the ever-closer strategic partnership between Russia and China runs counter to NATO’s values ​​and interests, the document states.

Analysis by Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent

Gone are the past references to Russia or China as partners.

In an 11-page document, NATO’s updated Strategic Concept explains how the alliance views the threats facing Western democracies and how it plans to deal with them.

The Russian Federation, he says, is the most significant and direct threat to the security of the allies and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

We cannot consider it “our partner”, he says, but “we remain willing to keep communication channels open with Moscow” to avoid an escalation.

The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and China runs counter to NATO’s values ​​and interests, the document explains.

Referring to President Putin’s repeated reminders that it has a large arsenal of nuclear weapons, NATO points to its formidable nuclear deterrence.

If someone were to use nuclear weapons against the alliance, the document says, it would have the ability and determination to impose “unacceptable” costs on an adversary. But these circumstances, he adds, are “extremely remote.”

The document is brief on details about where NATO plans to place its reinforcements.

But its door remains open to new members, it says, and in words that will further annoy the Kremlin: “We will continue to develop our partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine.”