The United States will temporarily close the embassy in Kiev, Ukraine

The US State Department has announced that the United States will temporarily close its embassy in Ukraine in Kiev, moving part of it to Lviv, a city on the border with Poland, 300 kilometers west of Kiev. The department motivated the decision by citing the progressive increase of Russian military vehicles and soldiers along the border. Only part of the embassy staff will be transferred to Lviv.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying that “we are temporarily relocating the operations of the embassy […] because of the speed with which Russia is amassing its military forces ». Several analysts and commentators believe that the next few days will be decisive in understanding whether Russia will indeed invade Ukraine. According to Wall Street Journalthe State Department also ordered to destroy the computer systems and dismantle the telephone lines of the embassy before closing it.

“The diplomatic route remains an alternative if Russia decides to participate in good faith,” added Blinken. “We expect to return to the Kiev embassy as soon as conditions permit.”

