The United States would have deported hundreds of Colombians – USA – International

According to a network report CBSconfirmed by sources in the Joe Biden administration, The US would have recently deported hundreds of Colombian immigrants who tried to enter the country through the southern border.

The deportation was done through the controversial Title 42a measure from the era of President Donald Trump that allows immigrants to be expelled expeditiously, alleging that they are a risk to public health due to the possible spread of covid-19.

This “express” deportation prevents immigrants from applying for asylum and staying in the country while their cases are resolved before the authorities.

Despite the criticism, Biden has continued to apply the policy since arriving at the White House. Total, Almost 2 million immigrants have been expelled this way in the last two years.

Although that list already included Colombians deported under Title 42, the majority were citizens of Central America, Mexico and Haiti and other South American nations such as Brazil and Ecuador. In fact, a high percentage of Colombians arriving at the border were being allowed to make their asylum claims through the regular process.

What is new, in this case, is that now the US has chosen to return them en masse and by air.

According to a statement from the Department of Internal Security (DSI), the decision was discussed with the Colombian government this March. The government, for the moment, has not commented on the matter.

One of the reasons for the change in position towards fellow citizens is the dramatic increase in migration to the US in recent months. Since October of last year, the US has processed almost 24,000 Colombians, an increase of 287 percent compared to the entire fiscal year 2021.

Colombians, in fact, have become the fifth most prominent immigrant group on the border, surpassing Salvadorans, Venezuelans and Haitians.

During February alone, more than 9,600 entered through this route, a historical record, according to statistics from the US government.

The DSI did not specify whether the massive deportations of Colombians will continue in the future.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON