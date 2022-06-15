The universe ‘The Walking Dead’ expands on AMC +

Photo credit: AMC

fans of the universe The Walking Dead we are in a fallow period. After the end of the second batch of episodes of season 11 of TWD and the seventh season of Fear the Walking Deadwe are all waiting for news about AMC’s undead series.

Well, we have very good news for everyone, because AMC+, the new premium streaming service from AMC Networks, is now available in Spain. This new platform is already accessible on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video.

With this premiere will come the new spin-offs of the The Walking Dead. We talk about The Walking Dead: Origins, which will tell the story of the zombie apocalypse from the perspective of a single character. Fans will once again be able to enjoy Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Oringins premieres today on AMC+, and a new chapter will arrive every Thursday.

Photo credit: AMC

will arrive in september Tales of the Walking Dead, which will be an anthology series made up of one-hour stand-alone episodes centered on characters, both new and returning, from the original series. It will star Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (Alpha in The Walking Dead) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), among many others.

Photo credit: AMC

The third series to be released will be isle of the dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in their familiar roles as Maggie and Negan who find themselves traveling to a ruined post-apocalyptic Manhattan long cut off from the mainland, teeming with the dead and denizens who have made New York their own world full of anarchy , danger, beauty and terror. The first season, which will consist of six episodes, will premiere in 2023.