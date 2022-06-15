The universes of ‘The walking dead’ and Anne Rice, the pillars of AMC +

the universe of the walking dead and the mythology surrounding Anne Rice’s novels ( interview with the vampire ) are the fundamental pillars of the international launch of AMC+, which as of this Wednesday is already available in Spain, the first country in Europe to offer this service premium subscription on demand.

“We launched AMC+ in the US in October 2020 and we already have 9.5 million subscribers; now is the time to launch the platform globally”, says Miquel Penella, a Valencian with extensive experience in the sector (he led the launch of Acorn in the United States in 2011) and who is currently the president of streaming services at AMC Networks .



Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, in an image of ‘Interview with the vampire’ AMC

AMC+ is already available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Prime Video Channels and Jazztel TV and will expand its distribution in the coming months. “Spain is one of our most important international markets due to its volume of digital subscribers and because we have verified that there is interest in our most important series such as mad man , breaking bad Y the walking dead ”, recognizes Penella.

and precisely the walking dead and the entire universe that he has created is going to play a key role in this new stage of the company. The new fictions of the franchises will be seen exclusively on AMC + and the existing ones will also be seen as the rights expire on other services. So far three productions have been announced, one of them already available, The Walking Dead: Origins in which characters like Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tell the story of the zombie apocalypse from their perspective.

In September it will be the turn of Tales of the Walking Dead , with stand-alone episodes focusing on characters, both new and returning, from the original series. And in 2023 it will arrive isle of dead with Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long cut off from the mainland.



Miquel Penella, president of streaming services at AMC Networks AMC

“After the walking dead , the most important universe that is going to come will be that of the mythology developed in Anne Rice’s books”, predicts Penella. This fall will be released Interview with the Vampire an epic story of love, blood and dangers of immortality to be followed The Mayfair Witchescentered on a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches.

Among the novelties of AMC+, Penella highlights dark winds, based on the books Leaphorn & Chee by Tony Hillerman and whose executive producers include Robert Redford and George RR Martin. The series follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s. “It’s a story that acts as a bridge between the world of the Native American Indians and the more Anglo-Saxon world.”



An image from the series ‘Dark winds’ AMC

Penella also recommends 61st Street , a thriller about the Chicago court system. Both series “are very identifying with what is AMC’s brand of telling stories with characters who are forced to react to a situation that causes their world to change and they have to rethink their entire lives,” he concludes.

In addition, the launch of AMC+ is also accompanied by the premieres of king, which is about a Dublin crime family taking on a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox and Aidan Gillen; the vampire thriller firebite with Yael Stone and Rob Collins; Y too close in which Emily Watson plays a psychiatrist evaluating a woman accused of a heinous crime.



The new series ‘Kin’ is set in Dublin AMC

AMC+ will also offer European series such as the Finnish comedy Mister8winner for best series and best actor at Canneseries 2021; TromDanish series that is the first noir noir Recorded in the Faroes; and the French In therapythe first series directed by the directors of UntouchableOlivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.





