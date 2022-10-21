The University is now open to implement the full degree of Medicine in Huesca

The University of Zaragoza changes its criteria and now opens to implement the full degree of Medicine at the Huesca campus, where currently You can only take three years. In fact, the institution is already carrying out a cost study of infrastructures and human resources that these teachings would require. Respond like this to the new petition which had recently been transferred by both the City Council and the Provincial Council, by agreement unanimous of all groups, to help alleviate the lack of professionals.

This was announced this Thursday at the meeting of the Board of the General Study of Huesca, a body in which the City Council, the DPH, the Government of Aragon and the University are represented.

Both the mayor, Luis Felipe, and the president of the DPH, Miguel Gracea, have qualified “good news” Y “a great joy” the announcement made by the rector of the University, José Antonio Mayoral, that he is already working with the Department of Health to prepare a study that analyzes the steps that would have to be taken to implement the full degree. For this, it is considered essential not only to integrate the San Jorge Hospital, which already has university status, but also provide Barbastro with the necessary means so that they can assume the formation of the different specialties. Once the cost study is completed, economic investments would be consigned to run it.

The mayor has recalled that since 2003 up to eight resolutions have been approved in plenary unanimously calling on the University of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon to introduce a full degree in Medicine “because it is a topic of general interest in the city and even more so in this context of a lack of health professionals”. In addition, he has emphasized his opposition to San Jorge University creating a Medicine degree in Zaragoza “because it is not good to duplicate studies and compete with a campus like Huesca that aspires to have a complete degree”.

Luis Felipe trusts that the study “don’t take too long” and has made it clear that they are “ambitious but also responsible”. And the fact is that the rector has warned the members of the Board of Trustees of the importance of taking all the previous steps correctly “because if we opted to have our own faculty without sufficient guarantees of success, the agencies would not validate the Huesca campus and we could run the risk of losing what we have already achieved“, the mayor stressed.

On the other hand, the Board of Trustees has agreed to urge the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Universities to what improve access to stable employment for new doctors coming out of college to stop the current “migration” to private medicine and to other countries “Because it costs us a lot of public money to train them and it cannot be that after finishing a degree, a MIR and a specialty have short-term contracts.” “How are they not going to leave when other countries or private health provide stability as soon as they enter and a greater economic retribution?” Luis Felipe highlighted. Meanwhile, Miguel Gracia has also requested more training and conciliation facilities for doctors who opt for rural areas.