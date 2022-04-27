The University of Alicante recovers Medicine

Andrés Pedreño was the rector and Eduardo Zaplana presided over the Generalitat Valenciana. The pulse between the two was so intense and caused such a stir in Alicante society that today it is difficult to convey the caliber of the pressure that the Consell exerted on university autonomy. Zaplana forced the machine to create the University of Elx and deprived the Alicante campus of a career -Medicine- that he had been teaching since its creation.

But in the 23-24 academic year -the next one is considered hasty- twenty-seven after that loss, the University of Alicante will have seventy-five Medicine students, an aspiration that the current rector, Amparo Navarro, inherited from her predecessor, Manuel Palomar, and that both have defended with arguments and perseverance until today obtaining the definitive approval of the Generalitat Valenciana.

This will allow the Valencian Community to increase by 10 percent the offer of existing medicine university places in the public education system, which will go from the current 770 enrollments to 845. This was announced today by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig , together with the rector Navarro and the ministers Ana Barceló (Health) and Carolina Pascual (Universities) on a visit to the university campus to make the news official.

Zaplana vs. Pedreño

The controversial opening of the 96-97 academic year

The opening ceremony of the 1996-97 academic year was a declaration of open war between the president of the Valencian Generalitat and the rector of the University of Alicante. The ceremony became an unusual battle between political power and university autonomy. The rector, Andrés Pedreño, used this autonomy to prohibit the then president, Eduardo Zaplana, from presiding over the act, who had attended the event accompanied by dozens of related public officials, aware that his decision to segregate several faculties -Medicine, among them- to found the Miguel Hernández University of Elx was openly rejected by the UA. The tension experienced in that act, which Zaplana snubbed abandoned (“there has been an unfortunate protocol problem,” he argued) unleashed a controversy that lasted for years. Supported in that conflict by the Conference of Rectors, and re-elected as rector with 90% of the votes a year later, Pedreño ended up resigning at the end of 2000.

The Valencian public universities have 770 places in the Medicine degree and 778 in the MIR specialty, a figure that represents 30 percent more than when the Govern del Botànic arrived.

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Alicante will receive the first students in the academic year 2023/24 and will join that of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, with which it must coordinate for the planning of the internships of the specialties in the coming years.

La Vanguardia thus collected the conflict unleashed between Zaplana and several universities, including that of Alicante MF

In this way, the UA will recover these studies more than a quarter of a century later, since Medicine was one of the faculties with which the Alicante teaching institution was founded 43 years ago but was separated in 1996 on the occasion of the creation of the University Miguel Hernández, who has been teaching it ever since at the Sant Joan d’Alacant campus.

Puig explained that it is a decision “considered and thought of in the general interest of Alicante and the Valencian public university system”, in a context in which the covid-19 health pandemic has shown that “the worst situations are to draw lessons”.

Among them, the president said, that Health is “a precious asset” and that there is a “need to strengthen education in the health field”, where the province of Alicante was “deficit”.

In a speech in which Francisco Balmis, a great disseminator of the smallpox vaccine, and Francisco Más Magro, one of the fathers of hematology, remembered the people of Alicante, Puig recalled that more than a thousand young people from the Alicante province they cannot pursue these studies despite their wishes. Although for now only 75 new positions are created, some of them “will have more opportunity to follow their vocation.”

Antonio Gil Olcina, Andrés Pedreño, Manuel Alcaraz, Ximo Puig and Manuel Palomar at the University of Alicante Assigned

The rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro, has described the news as “exciting”. “It is an opportunity for the province and for biomedical research,” stressed the rector, who from now on will work on a financing plan that will allow this challenge to be met “with the best resources and the best infrastructures.”

The faculty will be housed in the buildings that housed until recently the UA College, where the Faculty of Health Sciences is to be located.

The regulations give a period of two courses from when the authorization is obtained, and the rector believes that, due to the dates on which the approval has been achieved, the implementation in September 2022 would be “hasty”, since the budget and staffing for the next course.

On specialty practices, the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has stated that at the time she will sit down with the UA and the UMH to “order the resources and offer an adequate distribution so that all those who do specialty have hospital centers” .

In his defense of the aspiration achieved today, Manuel Palomar argued in his day: “What is clear is that there is a growing healthcare cluster in Alicante. New clinics, private and public hospitals are appearing, we have a cluster in Ophthalmology or in Assisted reproduction that does not exist in other places in Spain.And we must not lose sight of the geriatric field: we can say it louder, but not louder, the aging of the European population is an essential part and it will be more so in Alicante , which is an ideal place to experience retirement. More and more people trained in Medicine are going to be required”.

Palomar also recalled that in Alicante “there is a demand for professionals that is being nurtured in many cases by people not trained in Alicante, not even in Spain. They come from other parts of the world, from Central Europe. Spain is not giving an option to graduates Spanish people”. He explained, for example, that “there are ten universities in the Czech Republic recruiting students here. It makes no sense. I have visited all the clinics, medical laboratories in Alicante; we are not aware of what we have.”