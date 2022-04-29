The University of Alicante will teach the Medicine degree again in 2023 – LaOchoTV

The youngest will not remember it, but in 1996, barely a year after the PP came to the Generalitat under the leadership of Eduardo Zaplana, the politician from Alicante announced the creation of the Miguel Hernandez University (UMH)with headquarters in Elche.

In order for the birth to have a certain initial weight, the Generalitat approved the segregation of the new university from the faculty of Medicine of Alicante, which generated a first level political controversy, with the rector Andrés Pedreño supported by the left facing the Zaplana project, which finally went ahead.

Today, 26 years later, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puigbacked by the Ministry of Health, and by the Ministry of Universities, which is the only one based in Alicante, has announced that the university based in the capital of the province will once again have a Faculty of Medicine.

Puig has recognized that the province of Alicante “urgently needed to expand Medicine studies”. For this reason, this project has been agreed “with scientific criteria, thinking of the general interest and knowing of the need to strengthen Education in the health field and the creation of new places”. However, it seems that the factor that has accelerated the process has been the UMH’s refusal to increase the places for the Medicine degree by 10%.

The president of the Generalitat has valued Health, ensuring that it is a priority issue for the Valencian government. “The figures are there: Valencian universities have 770 places for Medicine degrees; In 2020, 764 students graduated and the public health system has 788 MIR places in the Valencian Community, 30% more than six years ago”, Puig highlighted.

For its part, the Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barcelohas stated that the implementation of the Medicine degree at the University of Alicante will allow an increase in the number of professionals trained in the Valencian Community, and this, together with the increase in MIR training places, “will make it possible to better plan the needs of staff for the coming years.