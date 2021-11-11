The University of Austin and the “non-aligned” reaction

The birth of a new university should always be a cause for joy. However, there are cases in which this event also offers a lot of material for reflection. This is the case of the fledgling University of Austin, founded with the intention of reacting to the distortions and pressures of the cancel culture and of the politically correct now dominant within most American universities.

Austin against illiberal drift

The new university wants to counter the “illiberal drift” taken by most American universities. It professes to be “independent” and wants to defend the freedom of its teachers from the censorship and suffocation of progressive orthodoxy and woke philosophy. Among the supporters and founders are prominent names of the American elite, such as former Treasury secretary and former Harvard president Larry Summers, the former journalist of the New York Times and today director of Substack Common Sense Bari Weiss and world academy stars such as Steven Pinker and Niall Ferguson.

There will be permanent teachers Peter Boghossian And Kathleen Stock. Boghossian resigned from Portland State University because he was convinced that the university “has transformed a bastion of free research into a factory of social justice.” Stock left the University of Sussex after receiving pressure and criticism due to her work wondering if gender identity was more important than biological sex. More victims of the irrational and Jacobin progressive drift will soon arrive in Austin and by 2024 the university is expected to work in full swing.

A sign of freedom?

And here some reflections on the new experiment come into play. The first is to ask whether it is a sign of freedom or not the need to found a new university to face a cultural conformism that often borders on the absolute homologation towards a single creed, in the contempt and repression of different ideas and positions, in the conditioning of contents and subjects to be taught. Why, with the great academic offer that exists in the United States, is it forced to found a new university to express – mind you – your academic and research positions?

Here we are not talking about the university of sovereignty or Trumpism, it is not a reunion of alt-right activists but mostly liberal-oriented academics who have been attacked by the new progressive Jacobinism. There are no racists, supremacists, extremists in the founding body of the University of Austin. Is it really possible that we need to secede from the university system and its moralistic standards to do research and teach freely? In short, if on the one hand the American market is lively enough to offer the possibility of new experiments, on the other hand the birth of the new university certifies the impossibility of living with orthodoxy.

The woke eats its own children

An almost monolithic block that puts aside not only conservatives or declared republicans (and it would already be serious anyway), but also Christians, Catholics, non-conformist liberals, libertarians and in some cases even Marxists who do not fully embrace progressive morality. It is a revolution that, as we can see from the composition of the University of Austin, constantly eats its children. And which jeopardizes freedom not only of speech, but also that of teaching and research, the most neglected and delicate element of the whole question relating to politically correct.

What is science if not the possibility of refuting truth and formulating hypotheses? What is research if not a dialogue between different interpretations? This exchange is less and less admitted in the American academic circuit, with serious damage to research and to the variety of the educational offer. The university should teach how to think, not what to think. Unfortunately, an overwhelming majority, who at times show totalitarian streaks, believe that there is a creed to impose rather than a dialogue to cultivate. In this deliberate search for polarization, all mediations, compromises, bridges between different ethical and political positions have been blown up.

Polarized culture and politics

In old Europe, the “professions of faith” and “purges” as well as the Soviet academies of sciences were the sign of dark times and antechamber of repression. The United States is still too young and naive as a nation to imagine such scenarios. However, there is a parallel to be drawn in American history. In 1860 the civil war broke out precisely because two parts of the country that were different on a cultural, social and economic level were no longer able to coexist with each other.

Today progressives, in the guise of new Puritans, have become the bearers of a cultural crusade, the culture war, which is producing an endless cultural and political polarization. In colleges this ideological crusade is particularly bloody and cruel, touches the nerves of academic freedom and sets up gentle purges. The University of Austin’s response is a secession from a cultural program that no longer tolerates coexistence with those who think differently. How much does this revolutionary enthusiasm, which attacks language and wants to impose its history, contributes to destabilizing, dividing and weakening the United States?

One coexists with hegemony, but no fanaticism

The problem is not so much that progressives are the majority in academia. This has always been the case and those who undertake an academic career from different positions are aware of it, in America as elsewhere. One can live with hegemony, but no fanaticism. The seriousness of the problem lies in the unreasonable intolerance, increasingly broad, blind and with police features, which the progressive majority exercises towards the minority.

In the political tribunal, which often feeds on the fascination that this extremist moralism exerts on students, set up today by the progressive academic world towards all other colleagues, the response of the “non-aligned” is flight, secession, the creation of the new, but at what price for everyone? And with what losses in the dialogue and mutual enrichment between students, universities and teachers? The explosion of the university risks being the starter of the fragmentation of the entire American community.