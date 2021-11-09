The university of dissidents of cancel culture is born in Austin

“On our campuses, teachers are treated like thought criminals. Dorian Abbot, a University of Chicago scientist who opposed the aftermath of the affirmative action, was recently barred from giving a major public climate conference at MIT. Peter Boghossian, a philosophy professor at Portland State University, has resigned after years of harassment from faculty and administrators. Kathleen Stock, a professor at the University of Sussex, just resigned after the mob threatened her over her research on sex and gender. We thought such censorship was only possible under oppressive regimes in distant lands. But it turns out that fear can become endemic in a free society. And it can become more acute in a place – the university – which should defend “the right to think the unthinkable, discuss the unmentionable and challenge the undeniable” ».

The intrepid search for truth

With these words published yesterday in the Bari Weiss Substack, Pano Kanelos, former rector of St. John’s College in Annapolis announced the birth of the University of Austin, a “fiercely independent” and alternative university, the fundamental aim of which is the “intrepid pursuit of truth.” “We can’t wait for universities to settle down on their own. That’s why we are starting a new one ». The project is large and ambitious, a provocation that cannot leave indifferent professors, journalists and liberal intellectuals who are at ease in the climate of witch-hunts and censorship that has invaded American newspapers, universities and culture.

From Niall Ferguson to Ayaan Hirsi Ali

The idea first came from a group of people “concerned about the state of higher education”. The names are also known outside the United States: Niall Ferguson, Bari Weiss, Heather Heying, Joe Lonsdale, Arthur Brooks, Kathleen Stock (we talked about here), Dorian Abbot, Peter Boghossian (interviewed in the October issue of Tempi). There are prominent rectors such as Robert Zimmer, Larry Summers, John Nunes and Gordon Gee, well-known academics such as Steven Pinker, Deirdre McCloskey, Leon Kass, Jonathan Haidt, Glenn Loury, Joshua Katz, Vickie Sullivan, Geoffrey Stone, Bill McClay and Tyler Cowen. With them are journalists, artists, philanthropists, researchers and intellectuals including Lex Fridman, Andrew Sullivan (about which we wrote here), Rob Henderson, Caitlin Flanagan, David Mamet, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Sohrab Ahmari, Stacy Hock, Jonathan Rauch, and Nadine Strossen.

A bomb that cannot fail to please those who look with concern at the cultural consequences ofideology woke that silences the non-aligned, ruins the careers of those who oppose, fires those who “offend” some minorities with their own opinions and now also wants rewrite math programs. An announcement made yesterday to “unified networks” by all the protagonists, each on their own blog or newspaper (here the articles by Niall Ferguson and Joe Lonsdale, here the Twitter account of the new University).

They are not just conservative

It’s a major breakthrough in resistance to the dominating woke wave culture war in America, and it’s not just reactionary and conservative. First of all, because many of the founders of the University of Austin are not conservative, but come from the progressive world, they simply realized that something was wrong. Many of them have suffered consequences in the workplace because they are not fully aligned with the politically correct dogma on race, gender and feminism.

«We are a dedicated crew that grows day by day. Our backgrounds are different, our political views differ. What unites us is a common dismay at the state of modern academy and the recognition that we can no longer wait for chivalry. We must be the cavalry ». The birth of the University of Austin, “a real school in a real building with as few screens as possible,” says more than many editorials and complaints on social media that there are creative counter-trends, not everything goes the same way, even if the system runs in one direction only.

The climate in the universities? Terrible

“Nearly a quarter of American academics in the social sciences or humanities think it is right to fire a colleague who has a wrong opinion on such burning issues as immigration or gender differences. Over a third of conservative academics and graduate students say they have been threatened with disciplinary action for their views. Four out of five doctoral students declare themselves willing to discriminate against right-wing scholars ».

Not only that: «62 percent of university students interviewed for a survey think that the climate on their campus has prevented them from talking about the things they believe in. Nearly 70 percent of students agree to officially report professors who say something that students find offensive. From 2000 to today, about 250 boycott campaigns in universities have been successful ».

The “reserve of the outcasts” risk

In this absurd climate, this handful of people with little inclination to the mainstream have done something concrete. The success of this attempt will depend on many variables, of course: on the financiers who will have to be many and generous, but also on how the academic system will react to the challenge. If being part of this University makes it impossible to access the system of academic publications, the risk of it becoming a reserve for the outcasts is real.

It is too early to say, for now we can only applaud the courage of those who, isolated, have come together to say something different from the usual narrative that tells of a world – the American and the Western one – different from how it really is. Twelve hours after the official announcement, there were already over 900 academics candidates for a position. “Universities are the places where society thinks, where the habits and customs of our citizens are shaped,” writes Kanelos. “If these institutions are not open and pluralistic, if they cool the discourse and ostracize those with unpopular points of view, if they lead scholars to avoid whole arguments out of fear, if they prioritize emotional comfort over the often uncomfortable search for truth,” who will shape the discourse necessary to sustain freedom in a self-governing society? ”.