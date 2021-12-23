The University of Hong Kong has removed a statue commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre

On Wednesday, the University of Hong Kong, the oldest and most prestigious in the area, removed the statue commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, carried out in Beijing by the Chinese communist regime in 1989 against hundreds of demonstrators demanding democratic reforms, and respect. to which the Chinese government censors all references and commemorations.

The University of Hong Kong said it had decided to remove the statue so as not to expose itself to legal risks: the matter had already been discussed last October, when, receiving harsh criticism from activists and students, the university said that the statue violated the National Security Law of 2020, by which the Chinese government strengthened its control over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, where in the last year it began to violently and systematically crack down on opposition and demonstrations of dissent.

The statue, eight meters high and known as “The Pillar of Shame”, was created by the Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt and has been on the campus of the University of Hong Kong since 1997: it was removed on Wednesday night, when the university campus it was almost completely empty.

– Read also: China wants to prevent the vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong