The University of Huelva shows the Board its “interest” in implementing Medicine as in Jaén and Almería

HUELVA, Sep. 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The rector of the University of Huelva (UHU), María Antonia Peña, has shown this Wednesday her “interest” in the Andalusian Councilor for University, Research and Innovation, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, for expanding the offer of degrees at the Huelva, like that of Medicine, by “living with a lot of pain” that “it has been put in Jaén and Almería” and that the UHU has not been able to implement it “for economic reasons”.

This was stated in response to questions from journalists during the inauguration of the academic year at the UHU, where Peña explained that this “will have to be analyzed in detail”, since he has pointed out that they want to carry out “a feasibility study that clarifies how much cost” and “talk about it” with the Board.

In the same way, he pointed out that they want “not only to expand” the offer of qualifications, but “to be able to improve with economic solvency” those that they already have in order to “make them more consistent with the needs of our time.”

Likewise, he explained that “in the line in which it has been working” the UHU wants to continue “attracting talent”, as well as being able to stabilize the workforce”, have “a better entry into the university through the figure of the teaching staff doctor’s assistant or reduce the number of interim substitute faculty”.

Finally, the rector has stressed that she knows that “everything cannot be at once” but considers it “important” to be able to “trace a course” that “allows progress” to the University of Huelva.