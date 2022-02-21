The University of Murcia seeks professors of Medicine

Faculty of Medicine of the UMU.

The University of Murcia (UMU) and the Murcian Health Service (SMS) announce a competition for access to a total of 7 linked positions of university teaching bodies in Medicine, as published in a resolution by the Ministry of Universities in the Official State Gazette (BOE) in order to publicize the call. Both positions are attached to the Department of Surgery, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology. The activities to be carried out by whoever obtains the position will be those related to teaching in Digestive system and research in Oncology-Breast Surgery and will be linked to General University Hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca. The evaluation committee will raise the Rector of the University of Murcia, in the maximum period of six months from the publication of the calland excluding in its case the month of August in which the commission will not act, “a motivated proposal, and with binding character, in which all the candidates will be listed in order of preference for their appointment”, according to the published resolution in the BOE.



Requirements to be a professor in Medicine

In order to be a candidate, among other things, the Spanish nationality, from any country of the European Union (EU) or from those states with which the EU maintains international agreements ratified by Spain. In addition, you must have the accreditation for university faculty or be in possession of the title of Specialist linked to the teaching positions called. The vacancies of the teaching bodies convened are linked to the category and specialty of the healthcare vacancy of this call. In the hypothetical case that any of the selected applicants finds himself exercising as Head of Service or Section in the same center and specialty to which the vacancy belongs, in a position obtained by opposition competition and in case of obtaining the position, may continue in the performance of the same with the care position of higher category.



Evaluation process

Once the Evaluation Commission has been constituted, in the event of the absence of the President, it will be replaced by the oldest member of the Body of University Professors. The Commission will take its agreements by majority; In the event of a tie, the chairman’s casting vote will decide.. The deliberations of the Commission will be secret. Contests will be held at facilities of the University of Murcia“which will guarantee equal opportunities for people with disabilities and will adopt the appropriate measures to adapt to their needs”. The applicants, during the selection process, will be summoned by the Commission to the different acts by means of a single appeal, which will be displayed on the bulletin boards of the premises where the tests are carried out, with those who do not appear being excluded from the contest, except in cases of force majeure duly justified and appreciated by the Commission. In any case, “it will correspond to the Commission to adopt the appropriate measures for the verification and assessment of the incidents that could arise in the development of the contest, adopting in this regard the decisions that they deem pertinent”.



What are the tests to be a professor of Medicine?