The University of Zaragoza could increase the Medicine places by 10% for the next academic year

The University of Zaragoza anticipates increase by around 10% the vacancies in Medicine What is currently on offer for the 2023-2024 academic year? This has been specified by the Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, when she has detailed the actions that the regional Executive is carrying out to alleviate the lack of doctors in Aragon, after this Monday the president Javier Lambán emphasized this problem during the beginning of the course of the San Jorge University (USJ). “Rector José Antonio Mayoral is aware of the situation and it will be resized based on the capacity we have to train students”, he acknowledged, while pointing out that this 10% is something “estimated” and that, therefore, could finally be something higher. Everything will depend on the possibilities and of the proposal finally put forward by the public campusor to the Department of Science, University and Knowledge Society. At the moment, as confirmed, there is no application in process.

Repollés has also spoken about the possibility that the USJ request authorization to teach the degree. “If it does, the possibilities will be studied and what is considered best for all Aragonese will be done,” has assured.

In this sense, the counselor has pointed out that the regional government, within its powers, already takes 100% of the MIR places that you can offer In fact, the Ministry has been asked to “reduce the requirements that the training units have to meet and, in this way, more can be created to increase the volume of residents. In addition to the 70 Primary Care places that were deserted at the beginning of the summer, Repollés explained that the “real difficulty” is dealing with unforeseen eventualities, such as hiring in the summer or the covid season. He recalled that the lack of doctors is an “endemic” problem in the Community and the country and that in the coming years it will go further, since “many retirements are planned in the coming years”. “We have to address it from this moment,” she stressed.

With these measures, the Executive seeks create “a bank of specialists”that “far from being a short-term solution”, it will take around 10 years. “Until then, we will have to work hard to redistribute the resources we have, to maintain citizen assistance and redistribute the skills of professionals,” he stated.

New assisted reproduction unit

The councilor has participated this Tuesday in the beginning of the works of the new assisted reproduction unit at the Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza, with which it is intended to improve “comfort” for both specialists and patients. “It was an old demand since the facilities had become small. Now there will be a recovery room and a clean room”, you have specified. The work, which is scheduled to finished in four months, will have a budget of 1.3 million.