The university strike began with occupations in faculties and a schedule of mobilizations | the daily

The strike of teachers, students and officials of the University of the Republic (Udelar) began this Tuesday and will last until at least Friday, when a new Federal assesses the situation. The protest focuses on the discussion of Accountability, which began to be analyzed this Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Senators, and on collective bargaining, which they denounce is “stalled.” According to the Udelar unions, the budget increase granted in commission is not enough and leaves aside important lines of growth for the institution.

During the strike, food will be guaranteed in the University Welfare dining rooms, through a pot managed by the unions. Likewise, during the days that the measure lasts there will be different activities and mobilizations, “including the occupation of university services throughout the country and carrying out activities to publicize the conflict on public roads.”

The series of occupations began this Tuesday at the Faculties of Medicine and Social Sciences, and at the Salto del Cenur Litoral Norte headquarters.

For Wednesday the 5th at 10:30 a.m. a rally is called at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), in support of the negotiating inter-union delegation, and for Thursday the 6th at 6:00 p.m. a call is made to mobilize together with the Union Coordinator of Education of Uruguay, marching from the esplanade of the Udelar to the Legislative Palace.





Press conference at the Faculty of Medicine. Photo: Federico Gutierrez

This Tuesday there was a press conference with the participation of Amira Fagúndez, from the Federation of University Students of Uruguay (FEUU); Juan da Silva, from the Union of Workers of the Hospital de Clínicas (UTHC); Brenda Viatri, from the Federal Association of Udelar Officials (Affur); and Héctor Cancela, from the Udelar Teachers’ Association (ADUR).

The University Intergremial maintains that the Accountability project is one of “defunding Udelar.” In this line, it adds that the additional resources that were granted “equivalent to less than a third of what is required to simply ensure that the relationship between the number of teachers and students does not deteriorate further.”

The workers insist that this item does not take into account the need for more technical, administrative and service officials who can attend to the increase in classes, shifts, students and health care. In fact, they point out that new funds are given for projects of the Hospital de Clínicas, but new healthcare support staff are not financed.

In addition, they indicate that with this budget “the zero item is maintained in attention to the growth in demand for scholarships, the university salary and the other programs presented by the institution.”

“In short: the meager increase announced does not even manage to stop the downward trend in the university budget, a fall that already reaches 5% of the global budget,” summarize the members of the University Intergremial.

Another reason that led to the university strike is that collective bargaining “continues to stall.” “The government unilaterally suspended the tripartite negotiation, maintained the suspension of the negotiation during the entire discussion of the Rendering of Accounts in the Senate, and recently reconvened the Udelar on the date of the closing of the treatment of the surrender in said chamber”, explains the union of unions.

In the collective bargaining, the Udelar workers were denied a “salary inequality fund” that was granted to the workers of the National Administration of Public Education, “in another discriminatory treatment with the Udelar workers” they think

On the other hand, part of the platform claimed by Affur was also discussed at the press conference. Specifically, it was mentioned that “these levels of struggle” that have been sustained have caused, among other things, an increase in union participation in each base nucleus. Likewise, the time of economic boom that the country is experiencing was highlighted and how this is not reflected in the university budget, and in particular how officials must assume more and more tasks and in worse conditions, with a submerged salary scale that does not motivate the advance in the race.

Héctor Cancela: “If the number of students grows and resources shrink, it is increasingly difficult”

In a press conference, the president of ADUR stressed that “the level and quality” of Udelar’s education is “internationally recognized” and that this same quality not only depends on teachers and officials, but also on “the will of 150,000 young people who struggle to learn and train every day”. However, he assured that those who work at Udelar have been “making a great effort to maintain that quality in conditions that are getting worse and worse” and that “if the number of students grows and resources shrink, it is increasingly difficult ”.

In this context, Cancela pointed out that ultimately the proposal they make refers to “the needs that the University has: a budget to meet the growth in the number of students, scholarships, programs to retain young researchers and also to pay the salary.”

Regarding the fighting measures, Cancela remarked that “we have been super prudent”, since they have tried to “affect the days of class as little as possible” and, therefore, “the strikes have been rotating so as not to affect in a way global”. Likewise, he recalled that both occupations and strikes are “a constitutional right” and that “it seems that we need to exercise it, because otherwise it will be more difficult for us to be heard.”

On the other hand, although he understands that “all class loss is an affectation”, he assured that the evaluation activities will be recovered, that is to say that the calendars will be adjusted according to the duration of the measure so that all students can give their midterms and exams.

In relation to this, Cancela exemplified that if the lower budget is taken into account with the increase in enrollment, “it would be equivalent to teaching 15 or 20 fewer days of class per semester. In other words, the number of hours that students receive is as if we were taking 20 days off per semester, and obviously we are not taking that number of days off”, he stated.

Likewise, the president of ADUR stressed that the strike is a measure defined in an inter-union way, “it is not a unilateral measure of the teachers,” he clarified, referring to Affur, UTHC and the FEUU. In any case, he said that it is “a fairly extreme measure, which we take with real concern”, and that although it is not what they would like, “we feel that there has not been an appropriate response and that is why today we are reaching this measure. ”.

Asked about the expectations of a budget increase, Cancela mentioned that “there could still be a change in the vote in the Senate” and that they will also be attentive to the “government’s disposition” in the negotiation meeting that they will have this Tuesday in the MTSS .