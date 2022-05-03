The unknown accident of Robert Pattinson in the casting of Twilight

For any actor, doing a casting is not an easy task, especially when it comes to those who can determine their career, as happened to Robert Pattinson in the final tests to keep the role of Edward Cullen in “Twilight”franchise that launched him to stardom.

The director of the first installment of the vampire sagawolves and humans written by stephenie meyer, Catherine Hardwickerevealed some of the unknown anecdotes of the filming to 14 years since the premiere of the filmrevealing a spectacular fall suffered by the British during the casting.

Pattinson with Kristen Stewart and director Catherine Hardwicke

With Kristen Stewart already chosen to play Beautiful swan and with Pattinson very close to becoming Cullenthe director decided to test the chemistry between the two by shooting a test scene at her home.

“Rob came in and he had his hair dyed for some play, with these crazy bangs. He wasn’t very fit. Her shirt was a mess and I was like, ‘Okay. Voucher. Let’s see how it goes,” the director began on the podcast The Big Hit Podcast.

Stewart and Pattinson showed great “chemistry” at their audition

“Rob and Kristen did the ‘casting’ here, in bed. They did the kiss scene and he fell over. Rob he was so excited he fell out of bed. I said, ‘Man, calm down,’” she added.

Despite the spectacular fall, Catherine Hardwicke knew at that moment that Robert Pattinson he was the one, as was Stewart who let him know instantly.

Chemistry that crossed the screen

“Kristen told me: ‘It has to be Rob’. I realised that They had a lot of chemistry and I thought: ‘O mother’. I thought Kristen was 17 years old. I didn’t want to get into legal issues. So I remember saying to Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17 years old.. In our country it is illegal to have sex…’. And he says to me: ‘Oh. Okay. Okay,” he confessed.

The romance between human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen it was one of the most followed at the beginning of the year 2000; and, like his characters, the actors fell madly in love and lived a fiery romance which ended in 2013 after four years of relationship.

