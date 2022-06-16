The unknown children of María Antonieta de las Nieves, la Chilindrina, and her life outside “El Chavo del 8”

Marie Antoinette of the Snows Gómez Rodríguez, better known by her stage name, Marie Antoinette of the Snows, is a Mexican actress, comedian and singer. She recognized for having played the characters of “The chilindrina” and “Doña Nieves” in the “El Chavo del 8” program. In November 2021, the actress was recognized with a Guinness record for her artistic career, playing the character of “The chilindrina“since the first recordings of”The Chavo of 8“, in 1971, to date.

The character that brought fame to Marie Antoinette of the Snows It is without a doubt that of La Chilindrina in the program “The Chavo of 8“. The chilindrina was a freckled girl who was missing a tooth, who lived with her father, Don Ramón, played by Ramón Valdés, who was a good friend of Marie Antoinette.

In the late 1960s, Marie Antoinette of the Snows begins to collaborate with Roberto Gómez Bolaños and it is during that time when the character of The chilindrinawhich reaches world fame in 1971 with “The Chavo of 8“, a program in which he managed to become one of the most beloved characters in the comic series.

This character also had his own series, called “Here it is the chilindrina“, issued in the 1990s. The chilindrina does not appear in the animated series of “The Chavo of 8“, because Roberto Gómez Bolaños did not own the rights to the character, but it was the same actress Marie Antoinette of the Snowswho registered the rights to the character in his name in 1995.

Marie Antoinette of the Snows She was married to Gabriel Fernández since 1971, with the announcer and businessman she had two children Verónica and Gabriel, however, the actress has always been in charge of keeping her private life as far away from the spotlight as very little is known. about them.

In the case of Verónica Fernández, daughter of Marie Antoinette of the Snows It is known that she ventured into acting during the 1980s and just as her mother did, it was under the tutelage of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, her daughter was in charge of giving life to the character of “Patty” in some reversions of the classic chapters of “The Chavo of 8“. About Gabriel Fernandez, the son of The chilindrinaThere is also very little information and it was in 2020 when it was seen in a photograph that the actress shared on her Instagram profile.