The unknown daughter of Rubén Aguirre, Professor Jirafales from El Chavo del 8, will dazzle you with her beauty

Ruben Aguirre was born in the beautiful Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta, he was a Mexican actor and comedian. He is remembered for having played the character of «Professor Giraffes» in the comic series created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos, El Chavo del 8. He began doing television in Monterrey, from where he emigrated early to Mexico City, brought by Cuban producer Sergio Peña. He obtained a degree in agricultural engineering from the Higher School of Agriculture, married in 1959 and had seven children.

Professor Jirafales is a character from the Mexican television series The Chavo of 8. He is an educated, orderly and single gentleman, but he is deeply in love with Doña Florinda. He is a pedagogue and a primary school teacher where they attend the guy -interpreted by Roberto Gomez Bolanos– and his friends. A curious fact is that throughout the series she was not known by his first name, only by his last name.

Professor Giraffes is the prototype of a single man, orderly, educated, naive, conceited and with a stable job in the area of ​​education, which makes him a person who serves as an example in his actions inside and outside the neighborhood of The Chavo of 8. Professor Giraffes He is a complete gentleman and lives in love with himself and Doña Florinda, to whom, perhaps due to lack of courage, he has not yet managed to declare himself. He is the teacher of the school where the neighborhood children attend.

In 2007, Ruben Aguirre He suffered a serious traffic accident with his wife Consuelo Reyes. Professor Giraffes He had to leave the stage due to the consequences of the accident, since he was left in a wheelchair, while his wife lost a leg. out of the spotlight, Ruben Aguirre He was an exemplary father and a good husband. According to his daughter, he was married to Consuelo for 57 years and always did everything in his power to keep his family as close as possible.

None of his children dedicated himself to show business, the only one who was encouraged to speak was his daughter Veronica Aguirre, daughter by Ruben Aguirre who said of Professor Giraffes the following: “People post such beautiful things and photos that we have lost, that we don’t even have a family. Many memories of his tours, of Peru, of Brazil, of Argentina, of Bolivia, he and my mother traveled a lot. When I think of him, frankly I tell you from my heart, I think of him with joy, with pride, more than with sadness”, he will always be remembered as the master of the neighborhood created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos where they lived The Chavo of 8 and his friends.