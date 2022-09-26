The unknown facet of Senator Roy Barreras

At 6:19 am the first Tik Tak sounds today, Monday, September 26 in WEEK and it sounds on the sides of the dangerous attitude of intolerance that less than two months after taking office, this government already shows before the press that is critical of it.

In its current edition, WEEK dared to dedicate its cover to an issue that is being talked about loudly in all sectors linked to the health system: the danger of the current scheme that the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, wants to dismantle and nationalize, with great belligerence, by the way . And at the wrong time she went out to attack her director, Vicky Dávila, one of the most powerful political figures of the Petrista regime: Senator Roy Barreras, who, it must be said, was not known for his propensity to villainize opposing opinions.

He surprised us by threatening weeks with article 302 of the Penal Code with the argument that it was a perverse cover aimed at causing social and economic panic. Then she backed down, but Senator Roy managed to muddy her with her threats. Of course, with former Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras, who wrote the same thing in his column on Timeyes he did not get involved.

What is becoming evident here is that, with a defunding of the sector, Minister Corcho wants to create instability in the current EPS scheme for the health sector in order to have the excuse of intervening in it.

Criticism against the senator reached Venezuela, where they compared this false start by Senator Roy with the violator of freedom of expression and all human rights in general, Diosdado Cabello, who He has just been pointed out even by a United Nations mission of being the director of a political machine of the Maduro regime to run over opponents.

But experts, both doctors and unions, academia, patients’ and doctors’ associations, warn with concern that investing against intermediation in the function of insurers, which are the EPSs, and that it is a very important function, but not the unique, because they also manage health risks and are the ones that guarantee that health in Colombia is equal and universal, it is very inconvenient and very dangerous.

Because the health issue is the greatest equity achievement in the country in the last 50 years; then, it is not by reversing the system, but by purging and strengthening it that this issue must be addressed. However, Minister Cork, of which it is even stated that he has aspirations that he has commented on to become president of the Republic, he wants a clean slate from the health system.

It is supported even by Senator Gustavo Bolívar, who has recently become the sensible conscience of this government, but it is urgent to rescue Senator Roy from his propensity, which we did not know, I insist, to censor the press.

SOS for the rescue of Senator Roy for the defense of freedom of expression and rather to stop this government in its attempts to put an end to what many years of effort managed to build in Colombia, to end very probably in the resurrection of the disastrous Social Security that cured little Colombians, but yes, they stole everything.

This Monday is the day of protests against the Petro government. The question is whether they are not premature, when we have been less than two months since its inauguration. Of course: the Minister of Defense says that today he will do what he has not done with invaders of land and looters of trucks: allow the presence of the authority.

At 6:33 in the morning, the second Tik Tak sounds today, Monday, September 26, in SEMANA and it sounds on the sides of the marches organized against the Petro government, Because despite all the criticism that this government has already provoked in less than two months, among other things because of the threats against the health system, I have one word to describe today’s marches, premature.

Not even the controversial tax reform has a certain text at this time. What there is is under discussion, but President Petro has already come out to say that the marches are because the rich do not want to pay more taxes. And I am also afraid that if the marches have counter marches, the opposition will be held responsible for any disorder that occurs. Although protesting is a right, whether it is for Petro or against, everything has its chance.

Everything looks like we are heading towards a tremendous misgovernment with scattered and contradictory ministers under the command of a president who remembered today that he is the pilot and finally called a meeting with his team, a meeting of ministers. If, of course, the president arrives this weekend in the frozen presidential residence in Hato Grande.

Meanwhile, today ends seven years of diplomatic and economic rupture with Venezuela in the midst of great uncertainties and possible blunders. Invasions of private property continue, not only rural, but now also urban. A very serious confrontation is looming, for this reason, between the indigenous and Afro-descendant populations. They once again blocked the highway in Bajo Cauca Antioqueño, where they are looting trucks and there is already a dead person who crashed with his motorcycle against a crossed trunk.

The question everyone is asking is whether this blockade is being bought with the promise of respecting illegal mining. Someone talks about mining uncertainty and not to mention, well, in the health system, as we already mentioned. Nor can we ignore the total peace project, which makes the punitive system more flexible and which has the president promising a multilateral ceasefire, which even his own Defense Minister has already assured would be a premature measure.

Regarding the Minister of Defense, whose belief is that the intervention of the public force is the last thing, with today’s march if he has not hesitated for a moment. If the police warn that they have to intervene today, they will do so, if circumstances arise that affect order. Too bad that’s only today, because the rest of the land invaders and truck looters roam as they please.