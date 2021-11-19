The unknown factor of Christmas travels, the vademecum for the holidays

Whether it is for the mountains or for the cities of art, those who have to leave must do so with the anti-covid rules, starting with masks and green passes even for shopping in the markets. For the restaurant there are no limits, but if the yellow zone were to take place, it will not be possible to sit at the table in more than 4 and goodbye to the dinner. Anyone thinking of going abroad should keep an eye on the news until the very end and consider that some countries, such as Austria, are reducing the margins for no vaxes by imposing a molecular buffer to enter the country. The EU is also ready to review its travel recommendation, and could suggest greater “surveillance”, for example by reducing the validity of tampons from 48 to 24 hours. By Christmas much of the country will be in the white zone, with restrictions to a minimum, but some regions risk changing color. Here is a vademecum to prepare for the second Christmas of the Covid era.

TRIPS

In the white zone you can move freely within the country, you need the Green pass to take the plane or long-distance trains. If a region passes into the red or orange zone, the Green pass will also be required to move in and out. Those arriving in Italy – as well as Italians returning home – from an EU country must have a green certificate, while from other countries a negative molecular or antigen test is also required in the previous 72 hours (from 48 hours for entry from UK). The Sicilian governor Nello Musumueci has just launched a further tightening, which will remain in force until 31 December: even travelers arriving from Germany and the United Kingdom will have to undergo the swab in Sicilian ports and airports. For those who contemplate a Christmas on the beach, keep in mind that for Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, as well as for Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam, “Covid-free tourist corridors” are open until January, with a careful screening on departure and return.

PARTIES AND DINNERS

For parties and dinners at home there are no limitations whether you are in the white area or in the yellow area. Doctors recommend wearing the mask in environments with many people, especially if there are frail or elderly people. In the yellow zone in the indoor restaurants, it is not possible to sit at the table in more than four people (unless they live together), the capacity of theaters and cinemas drops to 50%, and discos close. In the orange area, the bar and restaurant can only take away. And with the rise of the infections, some mayors are thinking of canceling the street parties. Even if it is premature – according to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa – to forecast bans on New Year’s Eve, as they are already thinking in Trieste.

CHRISTMAS IN THE MOUNTAINS

On the eve of the winter season there is concern in South Tyrol. If it slips towards the yellow zone, or worse the orange (which also foresees the closure of the ski lifts), it could again be a disaster for winter tourism. This is why we are pressing to consider skiing as an individual sport and to avoid a new black out. Meanwhile, some lifts in the mountains have already reopened. On 6 November, for example, those of Cervinia came into operation. It is mandatory to present the Green pass, except for children under 12, and to wear a surgical mask or ffp2. The capacity limit for gondola lifts is set at 80%, on chairlifts it is 100%.

SHOPPING AND MARKETS

In any case, the closed shops are a sad reminder of the lockdown: the commercial activities will always remain open, with the obligation of a mask and the precaution of distancing. To ensure safe Christmas spending, some mayors are reinforcing the precautions: the mayor of Verona, for example, has announced the obligation to wear a mask even outdoors and the Green pass to access the Christmas markets.