The unknown first marriage of Tom Cruise before Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise has returned to the billboards in style with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The last film that the actor premiered was in 2018, with the sixth installment of ‘Mission Impossible’a saga to which a new chapter will be added next year.

In his return as ‘Maverick’, the role for which he became a world-renowned star, critics have praised his impressive staging, delighting the most nostalgic and fans of action movies.

And it is that, the interpreter has been reaping success for five decades with super productions and alternating cult films such as ‘Jerry Maguire’ or ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

In parallel, in his private life, Cruise has also starred off-camera in some of the most relevant marriages of recent years, such as the one he had with Nicole Kidman. However, before the actress, Tom was married to another interpreter that few remember.

The ‘Magnolia’ actor was a couple of mimi rogerswho currently has 66 years. Both married in 1987 until their separation in 1990.





This interpreter enjoys an extensive filmography despite being unknown to the general public, and has been in films like ‘Austin Powers’, ‘Lost in space’ or series like ‘Bosch’.

The marriage came just as Cruise’s career was taking off thanks to the first installment of ‘Top Gun’ or ‘Rain Man’. Also, rumor has it that Rogers was the one who introduced the actor to Scientology.

Tom Cruise’s marriage to Nicole Kidman

Both stars, two of the biggest in Hollywood in the 90s, were married in 1990, separating in 2001 and leaving behind a relationship marked by public exposure.

Throughout their years together, the actors adopted two sons, isabella and connor, 29 and 27 years old respectively. Years later, Nicole Kidman acknowledged that she was mired in a depression shortly after their divorce.





Tom Cruise and his relationship with Katie Holmes

In 2006Cruise remarried another actress, Katie Holmeswith whom he had his only biological daughter named Surie, 16 years old.





This relationship lasted until 2012, when the two stars decided to go on opposite paths due to the actor’s obsession with Scientologyaccording to certain rumors then.

Now it is not known if Tom Cruise has a partner, although much has been pointed out to Hayley AtwellMarvel’s Captain Carter and the actor’s co-star in the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible’ film.

