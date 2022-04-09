“The unknown is scary”: Vanessa Hudgens reveals that she has a gift that for many is terrifying

Vanessa Hudgens recently revealed that since she was eight years old she discovered she had a gift that for many is terrifying. The actress confessed that since she was very young she has been able to see and hear things that other people cannot.

In a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson For her program “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Vanessa Hudgens made a confession that made everyone present stand on end. The also singer assured that after ignoring him for so long she has finally accepted the fact that she has some ability.

Vanessa Hudgens opens up about her terrifying gift and her latest experience

The actress who once played Gabriella Montez on “High School Musical” confessed during the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer’s show that she can see things from beyond. “The unknown is scary, but recently I said, ‘No, this is a gift and something I have a great ability to do, so I’m going to get closer to that side of me.‘”.

He also talked about one of his most recent experiences doing his first real paranormal activity. Vanessa Hudgens also discovered in her dark adventure that her favorite device to communicate with the afterlife is the “spirit box” which “analyzes radio frequencies very quickly.” “Something about the electricity it creates allows spirits to speak through the ‘spirit box,’” Hudgens confessed.

Previously Vanessa Hudgens had told the magazine People that in 2011 a spirit was present while recording “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”. “North Wilmington is one of the oldest and most haunted places in North America. I was chasing my ghost for 10 minutes and then it got really scary and I just left.”.