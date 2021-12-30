The unknown spread weighing on Draghi

The editor of Il Giornale noted that the spread, that is the difference in the interest rate on our public debt compared to the average of the other euro countries, has started to rise again, albeit slightly. And right after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s press conference on 23 December.

Could this be the signal that a dangerous deterioration is emerging, capable of generating a fiscal crisis in Italy? The question is by no means strange. Unfortunately, many arguments make the positive response realistic, which lies in the fact that the budget law under discussion for next year and for the three-year period is no longer valid. For various factors: first of all the Omicron variant of Covid, which could turn into Omega, that is, in the final fiscal drama. Omicron will generate a marked reduction in the GDP of all countries. An “exogenous” reduction, that is, due to external factors, which do not depend on us. Also in Italy, due to Omicron, GDP will have a lower growth rate, which cannot be controlled with the efficiency of vaccinations by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. This lower growth of all countries, to varying degrees, leads to lower global demand for us exporters. Omicron also blocks tourist flows to Italy, further putting the entire sector and its related industries in crisis. To this are added «endogenous» factors, in relation to the choices we make to react to Omicron.

If very severe measures were adopted, entire regions would be put in crisis, but infections would be reduced and we would exit the tunnel perhaps in mid 2022. If the crisis were avoided now, the virus would spread more and there would be more problems in 2022. In both cases, the 2022 GDP will suffer a cut. The injection of liquidity by the ECB and governments with budget deficits, together with the expensive energy, generated an inflation rate of 4%. Which causes an increase in personal income tax by 6%, because each inflation point increases the progressive tax by 1.5. The tax burden will also increase in the face of the recent tax rate review. We do not yet know the effects on public spending.

But the spread has increased little because Draghi is in command of the government. It was he, in his time, who saved the euro. Now according to the financial markets it can save us from the fiscal crisis. Financial markets are built on trust in leaders capable of actions like whatever it takes, whatever is needed and there is. If Draghi remains at Palazzo Chigi, renouncing the temptation of the Quirinale, he will have accomplished two historic feats: saving the euro and saving us from the fiscal crisis.