The unknown town in Mallorca where Amber Heard lives after her trial against Johnny Depp

The long trial between the actor Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It became a media focus that kept much of the world waiting. On June 1, with the final verdict, the actress and model was sentenced to pay her ex-husband 15 million dollars, but the social condemnation it was just as hard. Heard had to face a whole lynching through social networks and now tries disappear from the public eye.

That is why the actress has taken refuge in Costitxa small town in the interior of Majorca unknown to tourists and barely reaches 1,300 inhabitants. And now, among her neighbors, Amber Heard lives under a pseudonym.





Interesting archaeological remains

The small town of Costitx is located in the very heart of the island of Mallorca. Their calm environment and his rural essence they have managed to escape the overcrowding of other areas of the largest of the Balearic Islands, and that is why it is the ideal destination for those seeking tranquility at its best.

Sanctuary of Son Corró. Aforesg / Wikimedia Commons

Costitx’s history is long. It is one of the municipalities with the most archaeological remains on the island per square kilometer, such as the Arab well of Sa Sínea or the Sanctuary of Son Corró, one of the most interesting points of the town. In addition to the remains of the structure of this ancient Talayotic building, they found three bronze bull heads and other ceramic pieces.

In the House of Culture From Costitx we can learn about these and other vestiges that have shaped the history of the town. And in addition to its permanent exhibition, it also organizes temporary exhibitions, workshops and guided tours.

Cultural House. Jeanne Emmel / iStock

Religious architecture and hiking trails

Walking through the quiet streets of Costitx, we will come across the Church of Santa Maria in the Plaza del Jardín, very close to the Town Hall. Also within the religious architecture of the town, the Chaplet of the Mare de Déuwhere tradition tells that some young people found an image of the Mother of God in 1229.





On the other hand, nature lovers will also find activities to do within the municipality of Costitx. For example, several hiking trails they will discover small treasures such as the Gorg well and torrent, the Binifat naveta or the Castell d’Amós well.

Costitx. Little Diethelm/Flickr

How to get to Costitx

the journey between Palm and Costitx is 37 minutes on the Ma-13 or 44 minutes on the Ma-15.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals to travel the world.