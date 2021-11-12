The unlit cigarette in the face by Bucci and the arrest, Gaucci and Ancona, Conte and Sarri: farewell to Pieroni, irascible ‘Magician’ | First page

Ermanno Pieroni has crossed the world of football in a transversal way, from referee (up to Serie C) to sporting director up to president, living as a protagonist the roaring years that from the last decade of the twentieth century reached the top of the hill in the 2000s.

He’s gone at 76 years old, he had been ill for some time, now worn out by the disease he had withdrawn from his world in the spring, ulast assignment the role of consultant of the Anconitana. Pieroni must and can list his football successes, without forgetting the professional stumbling blocks and the ambiguous modalities that led him to sometimes skirt gray territories; but one cannot fail to appreciate what has been his greatest quality: the nose.

He tasted of football, Pieroni. R.he could recognize talent and shit, a glance was enough for him. And in his day – when footballers sold out between one stop and another at the motorway restaurant – his glance was a virtue.

Pieroni – from the Marche region, born in Jesi in 1945 – has linked its name to Luciano Gaucci’s Perugia, which in the 90s conquered Serie A and became the import-export par excellence of the Italian football scene, with a trading of footballers who came from the most disparate places in the world – China, Iran – and they were going to form a team that knew how to be respected anyway and in a certain sense – we are talking about twenty years ago – anticipated the future. The relationship with Gaucci was rough, and some affection was there even though they thought they could do without each other. Basically they were alike, both had an immoderate passion for football, sometimes accompanied by the excesses of those who understand life as a fight. It was he, from ds, who brought the young Gattuso and the unknown Nakata to Perugia, his intuition of Marco Materazzi. Before them – in his part, in the Marche region – discovered a boy who was doing really well between the posts: it was Luca Marchegiani, born in Ancona, in the heart of the Pieroni area.

In Perugia – where they called him “The magician” – remained from 1993 to 2000, taking the team from C to A. To that period dates back toin controversy with the goalkeeper of Toro Luca Bucci. Pieroni accused him of having put out his cigarette in his face. The quarrel even ended up in the national news and – funny thing – Pieroni and Bucci had also shared a period together, employed by Perugia. Among the stars of merit in his curriculum – he had started in the South as a manager of Taranto and Messina – definitely there the promotion to A dell’Ancona in 2003-04: took the club in the slums of C and took it to the top, also spending himself as president, even if uOnce he arrived in Serie A, he made a mistake in all his choices (exonerating the coach of the promotion: Gigi Simoni) and setting up the most unlikely team that has ever been seen in the history of our league, only to leave the club hostage to failure.

The epilogue was dramatic: in August 2004 Pieroni was arrested for fraud. The accusation was heavy: false sureties. He was convicted of fraudulent bankruptcy. He stayed in Arezzo for four years, divided into two tranches. The first in Serie B, from 2005 to 2007, the second in C, more recently, from 2017 to 2019. As we said, he must be recognized the precious gift of the talent scout. In Arezzo – in his first experience – he chose first Antonio Conte and then Maurizio Sarri as technicians; and it is also due to him the discovery of two players who then made a more than dignified career in Serie A: Andrea Ranocchia and Antonio Floro Flores, who had been in his early twenties in Perugia. When there was the change of ownership in Arezzo it was Pieroni who acted as a “buffer” between Ferretti’s farewell and the arrival of the new owner, La Cava.

He had a short temper, which often came into conflict with the daily interlocutors of a football team, colleagues, journalists and fans, has been challenged by many ultra-fans and looked upon with suspicion by the rest of the supporters, only to be regretted when he was replaced by colleagues who did not have his expertise and network of acquaintances. Ermanno Pieroni leaves his wife Mariolina, little Letizia and four other children, from previous romantic relationships.