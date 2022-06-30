The unmissable George Clooney movie that is sweeping Netflix

George Clooney American actor, director, producer and screenwriter has once again starred in a successful film and today we tell you what it is about. The actor has been awarded four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA. He is also known for his political activism, having been a “United Nations Messenger of Peace” since 2008, a title he later renounced.

The fellow director was nominated twice for an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross on the award-winning television series “ER” (also known as ER ER). Thanks to this, he began to play several leading roles in films such as “Batman and Robin” and “Out of Sight”. In 1999, he starred opposite Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube and Spike Jonze in the film “Three Kings,” a well-received war satire set during the Gulf War. In 2001, the popularity of George Clooney grew from his biggest commercial success to date, “Ocean’s Eleven,” the first in a trilogy, this being an adaptation of the 1960 film of the same name. The following year, he made his directorial debut with the thriller biographical “Confessions of a dangerous mind”. However, times change and the actor has had to adapt to them and therefore Netflix has appeared in the equation; a platform that has become of such power within the distribution of films that even Martin Scorsese has released a film exclusively on this platform.

Netflix is an entertainment company and an American streaming platform which began its activity, offering a DVD rental service through the postal service and thus positioning itself as the main competitor of BlockBuster, a company that until then was the leader in movie distribution. for home systems. In the year 2000, even with DVD rental as the only service, Netflix it introduces a personalized recommendation system, based on the rating from one to five stars that its clients made of the materials that they rented through its Internet site; this would be the germ of the algorithm that would later position the company

Currently, Netflix participates in the production of audiovisual works, from the creation or acquisition of the product to its worldwide distribution. Precisely, George Clooney he starred in a movie that premiered in 2020 on Netflix and was a real success. Is about “midnight sky”, an American science fiction film directed by George Clooney and based on the novel “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The cast, in addition to having Clooneyis completed by Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler and Caoilinn Springall.

Image: Netflix

The movie of Netflix It is a post-apocalyptic story that happens to Augustine, played by George Clooneya lonely scientist who is based in the Arctic, and will try to contact a spaceship that tries to return to Earth to prevent astronaut Sully and his companions from returning home, as a mysterious global catastrophe has occurred.