Natalie Portman She is one of the few actresses has won the four most important film awards for the same film: the Oscar (Best Actress), the BAFTA (for Best Actress), the Golden Globe (for Best Actress in a Drama) and the Screen Actors Guild Award (for Best Leading Actress). In 2018 she starred in a movie on Netflix that was all the rage. Is about Annihilation. I know the details.











The unmissable horror movie on Netflix starring Natalie Portman and it was all the rage

Annihilation, which stars Natalie Portman and is available on Netflix, is one of the brand new deliveries of Alex Garland. The film follows the story of a scientist who must face the unknown to save her partner’s life.

After a meteorite fell and cause the expansion of a bright atmosphere, a team of military and specialists andThey embark on a quest to find out what is inside and what dangers it hides.

Annihilation Synopsis

Biologist Lena ventures into a mysterious region cut off by the US government after her husband goes missing on a secret mission.



Cast of Annihilation

Natalie Portman

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Gina Rodriguez

Tessa Thompson

Tuva Novotny

oscar isaac

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

