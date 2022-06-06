Entertainment

The unmissable movie on Amazon Prime Video that unites Florence Pugh and Emma Watson

Amazon Prime Video has in its catalog a large number of movies and series that encompass many genres and styles. One of the items in which it stands out the most is in the classics, and, in this case, the remake of it.

We refer to little women (Little Women), the film directed by Greta Gerwig and released in 2019 that has as a cast Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen Y Laura Dern. They will play Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, four sisters who traverse Massachusetts with her mother (Dern) during the Civil War, taking a vacation without their itinerant evangelist father. This trip will allow the girls to discover love, value bonds and grow emotionally.

