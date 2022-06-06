The unmissable movie on Amazon Prime Video that unites Florence Pugh and Emma Watson

Amazon Prime Video has in its catalog a large number of movies and series that encompass many genres and styles. One of the items in which it stands out the most is in the classics, and, in this case, the remake of it.

We refer to little women (Little Women), the film directed by Greta Gerwig and released in 2019 that has as a cast Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen Y Laura Dern. They will play Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, four sisters who traverse Massachusetts with her mother (Dern) during the Civil War, taking a vacation without their itinerant evangelist father. This trip will allow the girls to discover love, value bonds and grow emotionally.

The sisters in this story

Greta Gerwig proposes a modern and feminist look at this classic, with a facelift for the characters that suits it very well. She was unfairly ignored in the Best Directing category at the Oscars, although she did participate in several other categories such as Best Picture, Best Actress (Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Pugh) Y Best Adapted Screenplay and won the Award for Best Costume Design.

Through a journey with beautiful time jumps, a careful development of the characters and, of course, a luxury cast that brings each scene to the limit, the story moves forward emotionally, loading all the links that we see on screen with situations and relationships. . In this way, it is not only the fact of knowing their blood bond, it is that presence in the first person of the shared experiences that unite us towards and between the characters. Empathy with them is almost impossible to deny, despite their slips that happen on more than one occasion.

Timothée Chalamet is also part of this great film

little women of Greta Gerwig is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, proving once again that there are stories that don’t get old, as long as they know how to tell them well. It is available in Amazon Prime Video and it is absolutely unmissable.

