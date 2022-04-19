The unmissable movie on Netflix starring Emma Watson, based on real events and that was all the rage
This film in which Emma Watson participates was released in 2015 and is suspenseful. I know what it is.
Emma Watson is a British actress born in France and known for her role as Hermione in Harry Potter, his greatest success. However, throughout her career she has participated in other films that were all the rage. Is about Colognewhich can be seen in Netflix. I know the plot.
The movie based on real events starring Emma Watson takes place in Chile one day before Pinochet’s coup against Chilean President Salvador Allende. The plot of the film takes its name from the place where a religious sect inhabited in harsh ways and manners and which actually hid a detention, torture and weapons storage center for the coup plotters, which was known as “Colonia Dignidad”. There will end up, for different reasons, the two protagonists of the story that concerns us to those who give life Daniel Bruhl and Emma Watson.
Synopsis of Cologne
In Chile, a young woman begins a frantic search for her boyfriend arrested during the coup and decides to infiltrate a prison camp to free him.
Cast of Cologne
- Emma Watson
- Daniel Bruhl
- Michael Nyqvist
- Richenda Carey
- Vicky Krieps
- Jeanne Werner
- julian ovenden
- augustin zirner
- Martin Wuttke
- Stefan Merky
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
comment