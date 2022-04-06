Meet the Netflix movie in which the Rock stars, which was released in 2021 and was all the rage.





Dwayne The rock Johnson He is one of the most prestigious actors of recent generations. On this occasion he participated in a film that was the most watched in Netflix history. Is about Red alertwhich premiered in 2021 and was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. I know what it is.







The unmissable Netflix movie starring Dwayne the Rock Johnson was all the rage and lasts 2 hours

Red alert It was the most watched movie in the history of Netflix after its premiere in November 2021. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

It’s a story of chase, cops and robbers. The authorities will try to capture the most wanted criminals, but a series of circumstances will lead one of the most capable agents to cross the path of a pair of rival criminals.







Synopsis of Red Alert

Reluctantly, an FBI profiler teams up with the world’s most wanted art thief to catch a criminal who always manages to stay one step ahead.

Red Alert cast

Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds

Gal Gadot

Ritu Arya

Chris Diamantopoulos







Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest TV news and more!

It may interest you



