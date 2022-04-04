The unmissable Netflix movie starring Robert De Niro and broke it at its premiere

The streaming giant offers a movie that you can not stop watching and is still available, in which Robert De Niro and Al Pacino act.





Netflix has been characterized in recent years by the success of its own productions, but also for some works that revolutionized the world of cinema and they also reached the platforms. One of these has Robert De Niro as the lead in a 2019 film which was among the most viewed on Netflix and was all the rage. Is about The Irish a production directed by Martin Scorsese.







The must-see Netflix movie starring Robert De Niro and it was all the rage

The Irishman tells the story of Frank Sheeran, who is played by De Niro himself. This character is a World War II veteran, swindler and hit man recalls his involvement in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. In this film, the legendary actor also coincides again with another star such as Al Pacino, who plays Jimmy Hoffa, the trade unionist who was murdered and disappeared without a trace of his whereabouts.











The Irishman Synopsis

Hit man Frank Sheeran recalls the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed Martin Scorsese film.

Cast of The Irishman, the movie that was all the rage on Netflix

Robert DeNiro

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Harvey Keitel

ray roman

bobby cannavale

Anna Pakin

Stephen Graham

stephanie kurtzuba

Kathrine Narducci

Welker White

Jesse Plemons

Jack Huston

Domenick Lombardozzi

Louis Cancelmi

Paul Herman

Gary Basaraba

Mary Ireland

Sebastian Maniscalco

Steven VanZandt











Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest TV news and more!

It may interest you



