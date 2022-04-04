The unmissable Netflix movie starring Robert De Niro and broke it at its premiere
The streaming giant offers a movie that you can not stop watching and is still available, in which Robert De Niro and Al Pacino act.
Netflix has been characterized in recent years by the success of its own productions, but also for some works that revolutionized the world of cinema and they also reached the platforms. One of these has Robert De Niro as the lead in a 2019 film which was among the most viewed on Netflix and was all the rage. Is about The Irisha production directed by Martin Scorsese.
The Irishman tells the story of Frank Sheeran, who is played by De Niro himself. This character is a World War II veteran, swindler and hit man recalls his involvement in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. In this film, the legendary actor also coincides again with another star such as Al Pacino, who plays Jimmy Hoffa, the trade unionist who was murdered and disappeared without a trace of his whereabouts.
The Irishman Synopsis
Hit man Frank Sheeran recalls the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed Martin Scorsese film.
Cast of The Irishman, the movie that was all the rage on Netflix
- Robert DeNiro
- Al Pacino
- Joe Pesci
- Harvey Keitel
- ray roman
- bobby cannavale
- Anna Pakin
- Stephen Graham
- stephanie kurtzuba
- Kathrine Narducci
- Welker White
- Jesse Plemons
- Jack Huston
- Domenick Lombardozzi
- Louis Cancelmi
- Paul Herman
- Gary Basaraba
- Mary Ireland
- Sebastian Maniscalco
- Steven VanZandt
