The streaming giant released a new 99-minute film full of suspense and action that in one day became the most chosen by users.



05/22/2022 09:15 a.m.

Netflix continues to release productions that quickly become a hit on the platform. This time it happened with dangerous instinct the film that occupies the first place as the most watched production since it was added to the catalog.





The unmissable Netflix movie that just premiered and is the most watched

dangerous instinct is the new film that premiered on Netflix this May 18 and in just one day it became the most watched film in Argentina right now. Directed by David Hackl, this American production lasts 99 minutes.

The story takes place in a plot full of action and suspense, and focuses on the life of Dylan Forrestern, a reformed sociopath who travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother’s sudden death.but soon ends up facing more than he bargained for.





Synopsis of Dangerous Instinct, the most watched film on Netflix

“To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where a gang forces him to confront his past”.

Cast of Dangerous Instinct, the furious movie on Netflix

Scott Eastwood

Kevin Durand

Famke Janssen

Mel Gibson

brock morgan

Ryan Robbins

chad rook





