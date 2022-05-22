Entertainment

The unmissable Netflix movie that just premiered and is the most watched

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read



The streaming giant released a new 99-minute film full of suspense and action that in one day became the most chosen by users.

  • The furious Netflix movie that just premiered and is one of the most viewed
  • The unmissable series that Netflix will withdraw from its catalog and you can’t stop watching


dangerous instinct

Netflix continues to release productions that quickly become a hit on the platform. This time it happened with dangerous instinctthe film that occupies the first place as the most watched production since it was added to the catalog.

SEE ALSO

It premiered days ago and is the most watched Netflix movie

Watch now

SEE ALSO

The miniseries on Netflix that lasts 5 hours, premiered a new season and is a trend

Watch now

The unmissable Netflix movie that just premiered and is the most watched

dangerous instinct is the new film that premiered on Netflix this May 18 and in just one day it became the most watched film in Argentina right now. Directed by David Hackl, this American production lasts 99 minutes.

The story takes place in a plot full of action and suspense, and focuses on the life of Dylan Forrestern, a reformed sociopath who travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother’s sudden death.but soon ends up facing more than he bargained for.

SEE ALSO

The Netflix movie from the creators of Love in the Works that is all the rage

Watch now

SEE ALSO

The unmissable series that Netflix will withdraw from its catalog and you can’t stop watching

Watch now

dangerous instinct

SEE ALSO

The unmissable Netflix series that surpassed El Marginal and is the most watched

Watch now

SEE ALSO

It lasts 6 chapters and is all the rage on Netflix: the series that just premiered and breaks it

Watch now

Synopsis of Dangerous Instinct, the most watched film on Netflix

“To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where a gang forces him to confront his past”.

Cast of Dangerous Instinct, the furious movie on Netflix

  • Scott Eastwood
  • Kevin Durand
  • Famke Janssen
  • Mel Gibson
  • brock morgan
  • Ryan Robbins
  • chad rook

SEE ALSO

Black Mirror returns to Netflix with a new season: what is known and when it premieres

Watch now

SEE ALSO

The unmissable Netflix miniseries that lasts 4 chapters and is a success

Watch now

Don’t miss a thing

Receive the latest TV news and more!





Television

comment


It may interest you

The movie that sweeps Netflix, stars Denzel Washington and lasts 2 hours

The movie that sweeps Netflix, stars Denzel Washington and lasts 2 hours

Television

The Netflix miniseries that lasts 5 hours, premiered a new season and is all the rage

The Netflix miniseries that lasts 5 hours, premiered a new season and is all the rage

Television

It lasts 6 hours and is all the rage on Netflix: what is the thriller that sweeps

It lasts 6 hours and is all the rage on Netflix: what is the thriller that sweeps

Television

It lasts 6 chapters and is all the rage on Netflix: the series that just premiered and breaks it

It lasts 6 chapters and is all the rage on Netflix: the series that just premiered and breaks it

Television

The unmissable series that Netflix will withdraw from its catalog and you can't stop watching

The unmissable series that Netflix will withdraw from its catalog and you can’t stop watching

Television

It premiered days ago and is the most watched Netflix movie

It premiered days ago and is the most watched Netflix movie

Television


Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Long hand! These are the parents of singers accused of stealing money from their children: PHOTOS

8 mins ago

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are lost comedy hunters in “The Lost City”

10 mins ago

Top 10 stars who regretted a tattoo, it’s a shame

11 mins ago

Megan Fox Covers Her Face Arriving In Italy For Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button