The unmissable of the Venice Film Festival

By John Marin

This August 31 begins the Venice Festival and the end of its realization is on September 10. This festival is the oldest in the world, it was born in 1932. Last year great films were presented to compete for the Golden Lion, such as: Parallel Mothers (Almodovar), The Power of the Dog (Jane Champion), spencer (Pablo Larrain), The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) The Card Counter (PaulSchrader), It was the hand of God (Sorrentino) and the winner The event. A French film directed by a young filmmaker named Audrey Diwan. The film is a portrait of a girl who decides to have an abortion in France in the middle of the 1960s.

In this new edition of the festival, there are several interesting films to tackle. In Culturizarte we tell you which films that compete for the Golden Lion are worth taking a look at.

There are two Netflix movies to watch out for. The first is the inaugural film of the contest called White Noise. It is directed by independent filmmaker and screenwriter Noah Baumbach, the director of Marriage Story, a film that also participated in Venice. His new film starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (his wife) will be an adaptation of a novel by Don DeLillo (cosmopolitan) which is about an industrial accident that causes terrible environmental pollution in the sector and a teacher who works in the area is forced to face his own mortality.

The other deck tape to pay attention to is Blonde by New Zealand director Andrew Dominik (Kill them softly Y The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford). The film is a biopic about the prestigious actress Marilyn Monroe, in which the Cuban interpreter Ana De Armas will put herself in her shoes.

In the competition there are also two Latin American films that must be taken into consideration. The first is Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Few Truths) by Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu. It will be a nostalgic comedy about a renowned Mexican journalist who has to travel to his country and face a series of adversities. Since 2000 with his debut feature “Amores Perros” the filmmaker has not recorded a feature film in his native country.

The second is an Argentine film by director Santiago Miter (The range), call Argentina, 1985. It is a political and judicial thriller about two prosecutors who carried out the trial of the soldiers of the Argentine dictatorship who were convicted of crimes against humanity. The great actor Ricardo Darín will play one of the prosecutors.

There are also two films that are sure to cause controversy in Venice. Darren Aronofsky’s new film The Whale is a. The controversial director, after disturbing and dividing the critics with Mother!, returns to Venice with his first collaboration with the production company A24. It is an original play by playwright Samuel D. Hunter about a recluse who weighs over 500 pounds and hides from the world by eating himself to death. However, he gets a chance at redemption just as he gives up his life. Brendan Fraser returns to the cinema in a big way starring in this film, in which he had to weigh almost 300 kilos to play the role.

The other film that will give a lot to talk about is Bones and All Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call me by Your Name). The director’s latest film, the remake of Suspiria, had already been presented in Venice in 2018, obtaining very good reviews. Her new film is an adaptation of the famous homonymous novel by writer Camille DeAngelis about a young woman who undertakes a trip around the country to search for her father. But she at the same time seeks to understand why she feels the need to eat every person who loves her. It is a cannibal romance tape. The protagonists are Taylor Rusell and the renowned actor Timothée Chalamet, who has already worked with the filmmaker in Call me By Your Name.

There are also two very interesting British films on the list. One is The Son by Florian Zeller. An adaptation of one of his plays, the same thing he did with El padre his previous film and directorial debut and which even received an Oscar nomination. Peter’s life with his new partner and his baby is thrown into chaos when his former partner reappears with his teenage son, a troubled young man. Great actors and actresses participate such as: Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for El padre.

The other British film in competition that draws attention is The Banshees of Inisherin by English director and playwright Martin McDonagh. The director’s last film, the great one Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, had already been presented in Venice in 2017 with very good reviews in its favor and also achieved several Oscar nominations. Now the filmmaker who is characterized by black humor and excessive violence, brings together the actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson with whom he previously worked on his first feature film In Bruges. The central argument of the film is the enmity of two men on a remote island in Ireland.

The Venice Festival, together with Cannes, are the two most important film festivals in history. In Venice almost always from the official list come future Oscar nominees and winners. For example, Nomadland Y The Shape of Water They triumphed in Venice and both later won their respective Oscars. There is also the case of Oscar-nominated films such as Rome (winner of the best foreign film) and joker who also triumphed in this festival. You have to keep track of Venice, an incredible movie party is coming.