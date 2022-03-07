The unmissable premieres that arrive this week on Netflix

Like every week, the streaming platforms renew their catalogs, with new titles available to their subscribers. In the case of Netflixthe service incorporates new series, movies and documentaries every week, with some very interesting proposals to watch.

Among the series that premiere this week, the most prominent is The Last Kingdom, the historical drama based on the saga The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, and which comes to an end with the fifth season. It also arrives in the next few days Once upon a time… but not anymorethe fun romantic comedy created by Manolo Caro and starring Sebastián Yatra.

On the movie side, this week Netflix joins the long-awaited the adam projectstarring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

The Adam project, the new Netflix

SERIES

The last tear before laughing – March 8

They are comedians starring in an exciting drama. But if your improvisations are not funny, they will be left out of the picture. Let the chaos begin!

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (Season 2) – March 8

Alice’s show is still a success, but her unfortunate love affair with Davide is harder than life with Mercury retrograde.

Related news

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) – March 9

Seeming peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes conflict is near. Soon, events confirm his suspicions.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Queer Eye: Germany – March 9

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design, the Fab 5, dazzle a nation and change lives with their transformations.

Supergirl (Season 6) – March 10

Kara’s stakes are high as she risks her life to save humanity and stop a power-hungry Lex Luthor.

Once upon a time… but not anymore – March 11

The tragedy separated them. Now, they must meet again in another life to break the spell that hangs over their town, where no one can fall in love.

Sebastián Yatra stars Once upon a time… but not anymore

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) – March 11

Twenty drivers, some veterans and some rookies, put the pedal to the metal in another F1 season full of drama and adrenaline.

Life After Death, with Tyler Henry – March 11

In this intimate reality show, clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry speaks to the afterlife to bring light and peace to our world, and to his own family past.

FILMS

The desire in me – March 8

Poland, sixties. At the height of her fame, artist Kalina Jedrusik must deal with a high-ranking official who threatens to destroy her career.

The Adam Project – March 11

After a crash landing in 2022, a time-traveling fighter pilot teams up with himself as a 12-year-old to save the future.

The Fat and the Skinny – March 13

As audiences dwindle and age advances, the legendary Laurel and Hardy hit the road to reconnect with their fans and strengthen their friendship.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Pleasure Principles: Miniseries – March 8

Sex, joy and modern science converge in this illuminating series that celebrates the world of female pleasure and debunks long-held myths.

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Miniseries – March 9

After the shootings of 1968, Andy Warhol begins to record his life and his feelings. This series produced by Ryan Murphy, show the person behind the character.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!