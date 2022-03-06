The unmissable reaction of a footballer in the Premier League when he finds out that he was about to fight with Eriksen

2022-03-05

Christian Eriksen He felt like a footballer again. The steering wheel of Brentford he played his first game as a starter after 266 days and has participated in two of his team’s three goals (1-3 against Norwich). In addition, he has been the protagonist of a funny anecdote with Brandon-Williams.

It was the 39th minute of the match on the grass of Carrow Road, where the match belonging to day 28 of the Premier League was being played. The Brentford He was winning 0-1 when there was a funny clash that soon went viral on social networks.

So much Williams What Eriksen fell to the ground, but the player of the Norwich He was on top of the midfielder. He then confronted the Dane until he realized it was him. It was then that, instead of continuing to grab him, the young footballer hugged him up to twice, before returning to the actions. Without a doubt he was the image of the day in the Premier League.