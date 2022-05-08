the unmissable reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing that United were thrashed by Brighton

2022-05-07

Despite having again Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, the season of Man Utd it was a real shame. The ‘Reds Devils’ will not be in the next edition of the Champions Legue, which would mean the departure of the Old Trafford striker.

They revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo does before each match

The United fell in a humiliating way in the field of Brighton by the score of 4-0. The ‘seagulls’ went over a team that was never able to react from start to finish.

Christian He was a starter and could not have a clear one to discount. The Portuguese, far from being angry at what he was experiencing on the pitch, decided instead to have a laugh when the locals’ third goal fell in the 57th minute.

The cameras went over the Portuguese when Pascal Grob left-handed crossed De Gea and he laughed while shaking his head in a clear position of disbelief.