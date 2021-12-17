The unobtainable RAI documentary that unmasked pharmaceuticals ▷ PART 1: “Treating healthy people”

“The patient is no longer a man but a consumer, a big business”Thus begins the valuable documentary, now almost unavailable, broadcast by RAI 3 in 2005. The investigative investigation entitled “Inventors of diseases” investigates the gigantic financial interests behind the pharmaceutical companies and the unscrupulous behavior of the “lords” of drugs.

“I called the pharmaceutical sector a kind of mafia”With these words the doctor introduces himself Peter Ross, Pfizer’s deep throat that denounced the illegal practices of the US company. “The pharmaceutical sector” explains Ross, kicked out after twenty years of work in the company for his complaints “it behaves and has a power over politics very similar to the mafia“.

In the Rai documentary by Silvestro Montanaro, a journalist who has now disappeared, then echo the words of dr. Knock “healthy people are sick without knowing it“. In particular cases, the interest of the pharmaceutical companies becomes that of making the disease perennial, even “manufacturing” new ones to put a growing number of drugs on the market, finally passing to the collection of the profits generated. Millionaires dividends for shareholders and speculators become prime targets of pharmaceutical business, with all due respect to medical ethics and patient care.

The documentary, as he points out Fabio Duranti together with Alessandro Meluzzi“Pharmaceutical companies respond to Wall Street and not to the sick. The big business of pharmaceutical companies is to treat healthy people“.

First follower of the words of the dr. Knock will be the president of the pharmaceutical company Merck, who stated bluntly: “My dream is to produce drugs for healthy people“. Big Pharma he will then learn how to build a disease, create a market and then sell drugs for millions of people. The financial market becomes the only interest of pharmaceutical companies that can increase their earnings with the simple announcement of a new drug. It is the beginning of the new era of medicine, word of dr. Knock.

“Inventors of diseases”, let’s analyze together the now unobtainable documentary.

WATCH ▷ LINK PART 2

WATCH ▷ LINK PART 3

WATCH ▷ INVENTORS OF DISEASES [IL DOCUMENTARIO COMPLETO]