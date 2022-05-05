The unpleasant relationship between Amber Heard and Jason Mamoa that many did not know

This popular acting couple in Aquaman He doesn’t get along as well as he looks in the movie, because that’s how several sources close to the recording set of this series of movies say.

Although great chemistry is seen in the film where they work together, the real relationship between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard is not entirely good, since it is stated that the actress does not agree with some other creative ideas of the Aquaman 2 filming process.

Walter Hamada, President of DC Films, He expressed that the role of the actress in the sequel to Aquaman was questioned because Heard and Momoa do not get along as well as the cameras reflect. In fact, it seems that Emilia Clarke was already ready to take on the role in case the directors decided to do without Heard.

For now, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, He maintains his role, but did not get a raise, and that is one of the things that the actress’s legal staff has exposed during the defamation trial, because according to them, Heard loses contracts and does not receive the fees he really deserves.

For now, Amber Heard is not having a good time in the legal trial that they live with her ex-husband, since he has shown convincing evidence that he assures is the evidence of all the lies that Amber Heard has told in recent years around his past love affair.